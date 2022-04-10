Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Stüssy's New Nike AF1 Looks Awfully Familiar

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

Stüssy's latest Nike Air Force 1 looks a lot like its older AF1 collabs. And guess what? No one's complaining.

Back in December 2020, Stüssy dropped its Nike AF1 "Fossil" collab, which incorporated a pale beige woven upper with loads of texture, intarsia Swooshes, the works.

Handsomely dressed up with a beige sole and co-branded tongue, the shoes still command a reasonable resale price that ranges from $370 to over $500 and it's not hard to see why.

These are great-looking shoes, people!

So great that Stüssy's basically bringing them back for 2022, and sneaker leaker @SoleByJC has the best look yet at the hemp-y bad boys.

In line with the other mid-top Stüssy AF1s we saw earlier this month, Stüssy's latest Nike Air Forces are still mid-tops, complete with a co-branded ankle strap and the same Stüssy badge on the heel.

The tonal sandy hue is timeless, affording the silhouette inherent appeal.

I mean, if Stüssy can make the fairly advanced Nike Spiridon more approachable by realizing it in beige, the classic Air Force 1 is only gonna look that much better.

Plus, you can dye these woven uppers to fit your taste as Stüssy itself did with Lookout & Wonderland.

Unlike the rumored Stüssy Air Penny or recent Nike Huarache, Stüssy's AF1 Mid is imminently wearable.

Which is why I don't really get the constant bemoaning of the Nike Mid-top silhouettes — the Jordan 1 Mid, sure, whatever, but the AF1 Mid is as versatile as its Low counterpart, with a perfect proportional balance.

Most comments on @SoleByJC's Instagram post are pretty positive, admittedly, but there's still a mix of back-and-forth takes ("Nope still need the lows," one person said) which is baffling.

Enjoy 'em folks, these colorways are hot.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
