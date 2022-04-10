Stüssy's New Nike AF1 Looks Awfully Familiar

Stüssy's New Nike AF1 Looks Awfully Familiar
Stüssy's latest Nike Air Force 1 looks a lot like its older AF1 collabs. And guess what? No one's complaining.
Back in December 2020, Stüssy dropped its Nike AF1 "Fossil" collab, which incorporated a pale beige woven upper with loads of texture, intarsia Swooshes, the works.
Handsomely dressed up with a beige sole and co-branded tongue, the shoes still command a reasonable resale price that ranges from $370 to over $500 and it's not hard to see why.
These are great-looking shoes, people!
So great that Stüssy's basically bringing them back for 2022, and sneaker leaker @SoleByJC has the best look yet at the hemp-y bad boys.
In line with the other mid-top Stüssy AF1s we saw earlier this month, Stüssy's latest Nike Air Forces are still mid-tops, complete with a co-branded ankle strap and the same Stüssy badge on the heel.
The tonal sandy hue is timeless, affording the silhouette inherent appeal.
I mean, if Stüssy can make the fairly advanced Nike Spiridon more approachable by realizing it in beige, the classic Air Force 1 is only gonna look that much better.
Plus, you can dye these woven uppers to fit your taste as Stüssy itself did with Lookout & Wonderland.
Unlike the rumored Stüssy Air Penny or recent Nike Huarache, Stüssy's AF1 Mid is imminently wearable.
Which is why I don't really get the constant bemoaning of the Nike Mid-top silhouettes — the Jordan 1 Mid, sure, whatever, but the AF1 Mid is as versatile as its Low counterpart, with a perfect proportional balance.
Most comments on @SoleByJC's Instagram post are pretty positive, admittedly, but there's still a mix of back-and-forth takes ("Nope still need the lows," one person said) which is baffling.
Enjoy 'em folks, these colorways are hot.