Nike SNKRS Day Restocks That Sneakerheads Are Praying For

Nike SNKRS Day 2023 is almost here, and soon, fans will get the chance to cop from an exclusive lineup of new sneakers and (potentially) some restocks.

For weeks, there have been talks about what hot-ticket drops will return (and what won't) on Nike SNKRS Day. Word on the street is no collabs will re-release.

Sneakerheads are keeping their hopes up, though. According to an Edelman study based on eBay's data, here are the most sought-after shoes that Nike fans hope will re-release on SNKRS Day. Keep reading, if you're curious.

At number one on the list, we have — drum roll, please — the unavoidable Nike Dunk Low "Panda." The colorway restocks nearly every month, and pairs go for as low as their retail price ($110) on resale sites.

Yet, the people want more Panda. Well, SNKRS Day may be their, well, lucky day — that's if the reigning Dunk makes yet another return on the Nike holiday.

The Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" takes the next spot at number two. The beloved colorway returned for the first time in over a decade in May 2023, quickly selling out as expected. However, a second opportunity to cop may be on the horizon for fans during SNKRS Day.

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" naturally lands at number three as sneakerheads' most-wanted shoe that could see an SNKRS Day restock. The familiar clean scheme arrived via shock drop followed by a wider release in March. Third time (may be) the charm, right?

In descending numerical order, other coveted drops that may drop during SNKRS included Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green," Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk, Air Jordan 13 "Playoff," Air Jordan 1 High Retro OG "Lost and Found" (a.k.a. the Reimagined Chicago 1s), Nike Dunk Low "Pure Platinum," Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster," and Nike Dunk Low "University Blue."

Again, the sneakers mentioned above are simply fan-favorites that folks hope will drop again on Nike SNKRS Day. None are confirmed restocks (yet).

Prayers up, as Nike SNKRS Day goes down on September 9. Let's hope the sneaker gods are good to us.