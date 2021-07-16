Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Converse Is Making Us Nostalgic With Its 'Space Jam 2' Merch

Written by Sarah Osei in Style
With the Space Jam 2 hype not letting up, it's a hard task to stand out in the swarm of official merchandise. Yet, Converse has somehow managed to do just that, with its own band of nostalgic and varied merch.

Naturally, just like its involvement in the first Space Jam film, Converse has big plans around A New Legacy's release. The brand has now revealed the extensive array of sneakers and apparel it'll be releasing to mark the moment.

Sold Out
Converse x Space JamPro Leather White
$105.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Converse x Space JamChuck Taylor 70 Multi
$125.00
Sold Out
Converse x Space JamRun Star Motion
$135
Buy at Highsnobiety

As the collection is aimed both for nostalgic adults and starry-eyed kiddos, the shoes and apparel range from retro-inspired cuts to modern-day performance wear.  Channeling the '90s vibes of the first film, the Converse footwear brings in attentively cartoonish detailing to some of its best-known silhouettes. Two high-top Chuck Taylors get bold Tune Squad graphics, and the Low Pro Leather gets the Lola Bunny treatment. Meanwhile, a darker Converse training kit sees Space Jam favorites adorn hoodies, tees, and backpacks.

It goes without saying that the entire collection will be made for sizes all the way through from toddlers to adults. Converse's Space Jam 2 merch will release throughout July to coincide with the film itself, which is due to drop on July 16. You can keep tabs on the collection, and shop it at Highsnobiety Shop.

