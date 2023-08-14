Nike's Tech Fleece Reaches Peak Cozy Status

Nike's innovative and favored Tech Fleece turns 10 this year, believe it or not, marking a decade of the special thermal construction blessing fans with a lightweight comfort like no other.

Fresh off an icy NOCTA drop, Nike delivers a fresh batch of new Nike Fleece, constructed with an improved fleece promising more warmth, softness, and no extra added weight.

A Nike Tech Fleece Windrunner jacket leads the pack, marrying two Nike iconic fits, the Windrunner jacket and the Tech Fleece jacket. The results? A Nike Fleece layer that's relaxed, sporty, and tips the cozy scale.

Nike's latest Nike Fleece collection also features a bomber jacket, joggers, and shorts, offered for full family sizing and finished with contrasting trims and Nike branding. Oh, and yes, they're also complete with the updated heat-trapping, lightweight material that's also now eco-friendly (it has a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers).

Celebrating the Nike innovation's 10th anniversary, the Swoosh naturally pulled out the big guns, tapping familiar Nike faces like Naomi Osaka, Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo, A'ja Wilson, and Erling Haaland for the star-studded Nike Tech Fleece campaign.

In the campaign, the Nike ambassadors showcase the newest Nike Tech Fleece in its many flavors, including (but certainly not limited to) red, pink, cream, grey, and even an icy blue similar to Drake's NOCTA drop. Just without the the Virgil Abloh-designer jet and Fleece-swaddled squad in the background.

For those interested in copping, Nike's new Tech Fleece collection is currently up for grabs on the brand's website in women's, men's, and kids' sizing.

Nike knows its seasons, as fall is right around the corner — perfect timing for a fresh offering of new warm Tech Fleece for those cool mornings and evenings ahead.