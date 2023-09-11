Sign up to never miss a drop
Damn, Nike's Tech Fleece Cleans Up Well

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

It's been a good birthday year for the Nike Tech Fleece, who turned 10 in 2023. So far into its anniversary, the iconic thermal material received a NOCTA hookup and an even cozier upgrade.

Now, the Nike Tech Fleece is getting all dressed up, courtesy of Nike Japan.

Nike's Japanese division recently launched a fresh batch of Nike Tech Fleece pieces on Nike's website, which sees the innovative fleece comprise sophisticated silhouettes like blazers and tailored trousers. Nike calls them Tech Fleece Reimagined.

We (and BE@RBRICK) are familiar with the Nike Tech Fleece appearing in performance-based styles like the sweat tops and bottoms. With the Tech Fleece Reimagined, we see more tailor-oriented silhouettes realized with the warming construction, maintaining a healthy balance of laidback-ness and style.

The results? Nike Tech Fleece Reimagined presents turtleneck sweatshirts, loose-fit sweatpants finished with pleats, roomy trench coats, and shackets — rendered in clean tonal colorways of black and tan.

Nike Japan also offers classic Tech Fleece pieces like Windrunners, hoodies, sweatpants, and bomber jackets — some with twists like asymmetry and zippered trims, echoing the Japanese division's design ethos.

The Nike Tech Fleece is a forever classic. But with Nike Japan's Reimagined take, we must say: the icon cleans up very well.

