Even BE@RBRICK Is Ready for Nike Tech Fleece SZN

We've seen BE@RBRICK wrapped in many things: legendary artwork, MCM's monogram, and even luscious corduroy (thanks, Sean Wotherspoon). Medicom Toy is now swaddling the beloved bear figure in its Nike Tech Fleece sweatsuit.

Yes, you read that right. The newest BE@RBRICK toy arrives zipped up in not one but two miniature, bespoke Nike Tech Fleece suits.

Underneath the bespoke suit, the BE@RBRICK toy boasts a printed version of a Nike Tech Fleece outfit. Double the warmth. Genius.

We'll admit: we're kind of jealous of BE@RBRICK's tangible Nike Tech Fleece — it has bear ears! How adorable is that?

Aside from the bear-influenced touches, BE@RBRICK's suit preserves the Nike Tech suit's classic details, like the contrast zippers and Nike Future branding on the chest.

And from the looks, BE@RBRICK's newest toy even sports some Nike-esque shoes on foot. Are those the University Red Air Max 1s, we see? If so, BE@RBRICK's got taste.

The Nike Tech Fleece-outfitted BE@RBRICK lands somtime in September on Medicom Toy's website and physical stores as well as select Medicom Toy stockists.

The BE@RBRICK Nike Tech Fleece figure will be available in three sizes: 1000%, 400% and 100%. Just a FYI: the largest (1000%) peaks at 700mm (roughly 27.6 inches) with a price tag of ¥74,800 (approx. $511).

The timing of the latest BE@RBRICK drop is perfect as Nike celebrates the 10th anniversary of its iconic Tech Fleece. Not to mention, fall is but weeks away, inviting folks to break out their insulated Nike suits for another cool season.

