Nike's Next Sporty, Retro-Style Sneaker Is Giving Déjà-Swoosh

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

2025 is so close that email greetings are already reading "Happy New Year!" Nike is also thinking ahead (per usual), previewing all-new Swoosh sneakers for the upcoming year. The latest? Nike has unveiled a new retro-style model called the Terra Manta.

Official images of the shoe recently landed on a few dedicated sneaker pages, revealing the slimmed-out, retro-style Nike model. But other than that, there aren't many other details surrounding the Nike Terra Manta.

When conducting a small search on Google, the Nike Terra Manta brought other similarly named, outdoor-ready models like the Off-White™ x Terra Forma and Air Terra Humara. However, the new Nike shoe doesn't give me outdoorsy vibes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The Nike Terra Manta looks a lot like the Nike Gato, a stylish skate-flavored shoe that returned earlier this year. Add a hint of Field General vibes, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Early looks also revealed a nice textural contrast on the uppers. The sneaker also flawlessly balances just enough sporty and casual flavors to be the next great flat-soled Nike sneaker.

Nike has even prepared the model in two cool colorways: tan and navy blue. Nothing too crazy but beautiful enough for a solid debut.

Again, there isn't much of information on the Nike Terra Manta. But here's what we do know: the shoes are expected to drop in 2025 and will reportedly retail for just $80, making it a smooth cop that's also easy on your pockets.

With official Nike pics already out in the world, it's safe to assume that these budget-friendly beauties will be before we know it.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
