Nike's Cable-Knits Are too Good to Thrift

Nike's cable-knit sweaters are the sportswear giant's undersung winter masterpiece, a textural statement that oddly doesn't get the buzz it deserves. It was good enough as a crewneck but, in turtleneck form, the knitwear hits a new level.

It may look thrifted but the Nike cable-knits are part of the humble Nike Life collection, which typically comprises ordinary-looking clothes infused with useful tech. These sweaters are the clear standout, with an intarsia Swoosh delivering the inevitable branding hit without making a big deal about it.

The Swoosh is so subtle, actually, that the sweater could really just pass as a nice turtleneck in and of itself, rather than a Nike drop.

There really isn't any particular Nike technology that distinguishes the sweater, though, besides the knit yarn's inherent stretch. But it's not likely any warmer than your average cotton knit, which is probably an overall positive for a turtleneck. Nothing worse than overheating from neck to naval.

It may look thriftable but don't plan on ever finding these Nike sweaters secondhand, considering that they retail on Nike's site for a mildly imposing $180.

Nice to see Nike drop some solid stuff that isn't part of a collaboration, to be fair, considering the hype guaranteed for every celeb co-sign.

There are some good in-line Nike bits here and there but the stuff worthy of a second look is far and few between.

And, no, the turtleneck sweaters aren't the most exciting thing coming out of camp Nike these days but gotta give credits where they're due.