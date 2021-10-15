Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
If You Missed Out, Secure Your Nike x Patta Air Max 1 Wave Here

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

Before the meteoric rise of the Jordan 1 or Nike Dunk, the world of grail-status sneakers was much smaller. For many sneakerheads, the Air Max 1 was the silhouette claiming most spots in top-5 lists, and almost all of those grailed Air Max 1s were made in collaboration with Amsterdam streetwear boutique Patta.

One of the reasons for the wild hype surrounding Nike x Patta collaborations is that they don’t come around too often. That makes the release of the Nike x Patta Air Max 1 Wave all the more special. Seeing its initial release on October 8 and a wider release on October 15, the Air Max 1 Wave proved to be almost unobtainable, unless you’re shopping at StockX.

From the 2010 Nike x Patta Air Max 1 Cherrywood to the 2009 Chlorophyll, the partnership between Nike and Patta has birthed some of the sneaker world’s most sought-after designs. Small batches, fire color palettes, and high-end material choices have positioned these releases in an almost mythical light. To get your hands on a pair of Cherrywoods today, you’ll be forking out a hefty four-figure sum. Looking at the duo’s history of collaborations, it makes sense that the long-teased Nike x Patta Air Max 1 Wave mustered up quite some hype.

Defined by its waving mudguard, the Nike x Patta Air Max 1 Wave brings something previously unseen to the table. This unique feature stands in perfect balance to the classic, almost pared-back color palette of the design. Patta knows how to get the Air Max 1 devotees going, too. The design features a much-lauded “old-school” shape which bypasses the slightly turned-up toe box for a sleeker silhouette. Add that to the small Swoosh at the front of the mudguard and you’ve got a recipe for madness among Air Max collectors.

How much does the Nike x Patta Air Max 1 Wave cost?

The Nike x Patta Air Max 1 Wave retailed for a price of $160, but if you’re reading this then you probably didn't secure a pair at retail. StockX market data indicates an all-time trade range between $429 and $614, with an average sale price of $532.

Release date: October 8, 2021 Price: $160 Brand: Nike Model: Air Max 1

Shop the Nike x Patta Air Max 1 Wave at StockX below.

NikePatta Air Max 1 Wave
$585
Buy at StockX

