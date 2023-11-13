Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: NOAH & PUMA Are Extremely Well-Suited

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

PUMA is one of the last brands I think of when it comes to making suits.

But now, alongside Brendon Babenzien’s NOAH, PUMA, a label that has existed solely in the worlds of sportswear and lifestyle, is entering the new and much more formal territory of luxury tailoring.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Marking the third instalment of PUMA’s ongoing NOAH collaboration, the new collection focuses predominantly on suiting. Well, more specifically, a $2,000 suit in the form of a NOAH x PUMA made-in-Italy blazer and trouser set inspired by the latter's T7, a tracksuit first released in 1967.

1 / 3
NOAH

Babenzien’s NOAH drew on the T7’s relaxed and boxy appearance to serve up a two-piece that boasts a luxury 90 percent wool and 10 percent cashmere blend, custom Super PUMA jacquard lining in 100 percent viscose, and genuine horn buttons.

The cherry on the sartorial cake arrives by way of a custom PUMA lapel pin on one the jacket’s lapels, which themselves come a touch wider than is traditional.

1 / 8
NOAH

Elsewhere in the collection, which lands on November 17, there’s a Jacquard Polo, an insulated Quilted Jacket made of a water-repellent nylon canvas, and made-in-Portugal Twill Pants, all elevated in NOAH’s unmistakably preppy way.

PUMA’s Suede Classic Velcro sneakers have also been given the NOAH treatment in two colorways, both of which feature Velcro closures with PUMA’s gold lettering, an archetypal perforated Formstrip, and NOAH’s cross logo embossed on the heel.

1 / 3
NOAH

Indeed, sneakers are PUMA’s bread and butter, so of course it's their debut suit that's having its moment this season.

Sure, it's the first time PUMA's produced something even remotely red carpet-ready and sure, you'd forgive them for perhaps missing the mark. Thing is, when you’re in cahoots with someone as talented as NOAH's Brendon Babenzien, the end result was always going be a blinder. A $2,000 blinder, at that.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Reversible Flap Cap
Patta
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Quantum Kinetic
ASICS
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
We Recommend
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 30 Brands That Define Americana
    • Style
  • german clothing brands
    22 German Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Brendon Babenzien Strips Down Collab Culture
    • Street Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pleasures and PUMA Are off to a Rosy Start at PFW
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    PLEASURES x PUMA’s Velophasis Dips Into Barbiecore
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • mcdonald's crocs collab
    McDonald's & Crocs' Grimace Shoes Kinda Go Hard
    • Sneakers
  • Harry Styles BRIT Awards 2023
    Harry Styles' Sex-Inspired Fragrances Sure Are Pleasing
    • Beauty
  • NOAH & PUMA's Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration is all about sneakers & suits.
    EXCLUSIVE: NOAH & PUMA Are Extremely Well-Suited
    • Style
  • First looks at A$AP Rocky's debut PUMA's F1 capsule that will launch ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 17.
    A$AP Rocky's PUMA F1 Debut Is Go Go Go
    • Style
  • A photograph of New Balance's 610 sneaker as a laceless slip-on in a cream colorway
    How to Make a Great New Balance Better? Make It a Slip-On
    • Sneakers
  • NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
    NTS x Highsnobiety Is Made To Be Worn And Listened To
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023