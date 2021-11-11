Here's Where to Bag Your Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 2 Early

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Virgil Abloh’s archive is basically a manifesto on the power of reference. From the quotation marks that characterize his career to tiny details that go unnoticed a lot of the time, his work at Off-White™ has proven that with little subversions, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel to become the hottest label around. This is arguably most obvious in his Nike collaborations and the Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 2 which hits shelves on November 12 is proof.

The Air Jordan 2 is surrounded by greats. The AJ1, 3, 4, and 5 are all considered greats in the world of sneakers, but the Jordan 2 is often overlooked. Perhaps it’s next up, though. With the reign of the Air Jordan 1 teetering out, there’s definitely space for a new king and nobody crowns kings with the frequency and efficiency of Virgil.

Designed by Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Jordan 2 lacks the cult attraction that’s innate in Tinker Hatfield designs, but the Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 2 is all that’s needed to bring that around. With one pair dressed in its original white and red outfit and the other in a retro-style black and blue colorway, the collaboration pair is all about looking to the past. Distressed details like an exposed-foam collar, Michael Jordan signature, and cracked midsoles give the impression that this pair’s a collector’s item that’s on its way out. Quite the opposite.

How much does the Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 2 cost?

Retailing for a price of $250, the Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 2 comes at a nice price to get your hands on Virgil-designed footwear. If you’re lucky, that is. For most of us who don’t secure a pair at retail, we’ll be looking at a higher price tag.

For the white pair, StockX market data shows a 12-month trade range between $501 and $3200. That’s a big discrepancy, but gives an idea of the hype surrounding this oft-overlooked silhouette. If you're in the market for the black pair, you'll be looking at a trade range between $355 and $1421. Be sure to bag your certified-authentic pair from StockX.

Shop the Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 2 at StockX below.

Off-White™ Nike Air Jordan 2 $477 Buy at StockX

