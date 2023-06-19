Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Introducing...The Palace Vans Low!

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety
1 / 4

Guess who? Palace and Vans, that's who. Having closed out 2022 together, the two reunite to merge two familiar faves for an entirely new shoe.

The latest Palace x Vans collab essentially marries the Half Cab and skate legend Mike Carroll's signature Vans model. The result? A beautiful baby Palace Low.

Suede, perforated leather, and canvas comprise the upper of the Palace Vans Low, topped off with collaborative badges and classic Vans' emblems.

In the details, fans will find impressive, skate-approved features intended to elevate sessions for various types of skating.

On top of locked-in tongue straps, the Palace x Vans Low shoe has two-part foxing for heightened board contact.

At the same time, the collaborative shoe boasts Vans' SICKSTICK™ gum rubber sole, promising enhanced durability and grip during sessions. Then, there's the Vans' POPCUSH™ insoles, which protect skaters from impact and customize energy bounce-back.

1 / 10

In short, Palace and Vans have the skater bois covered.

Fans can expect the Palace Vans Lows, alongside some collaborative t-shirts, to drop soon on Palace's website. So, keep your eyes peeled.

Like the two's Half Cab rollout, the Palace Vans Lows also got a LOL-worthy visual titled "Internal Only," directed by Stuart Hammond PWBC and starring Palace and Vans pro skaters Rory Milanes and Danny Brady.

Palace and Vans first linked in 2021, a long time coming and a dream come true for skateboarders. Since then, we've seen the two tackle the Old Skool, GORE-TEX Half Cabs, and Sk8 His together.

Now, they've taken their relationship to another level with a new shoe — Palace Low, in case you forgot already.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Prada SS24 Motto: The Higher the Short, The Longer the Sleeve

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Introducing...The Palace Vans Low!

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kendrick Lamar's Finsta Is Having a Wild Sneaker Journey

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jacob Elordi Wearing Valentino With Nike Socks Is Kinda Great

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    JW Anderson Is on a Roll

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Made a Perfectly Normal Umbro Shoe

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023