Introducing...The Palace Vans Low!

Guess who? Palace and Vans, that's who. Having closed out 2022 together, the two reunite to merge two familiar faves for an entirely new shoe.

The latest Palace x Vans collab essentially marries the Half Cab and skate legend Mike Carroll's signature Vans model. The result? A beautiful baby Palace Low.

Suede, perforated leather, and canvas comprise the upper of the Palace Vans Low, topped off with collaborative badges and classic Vans' emblems.

In the details, fans will find impressive, skate-approved features intended to elevate sessions for various types of skating.

On top of locked-in tongue straps, the Palace x Vans Low shoe has two-part foxing for heightened board contact.

At the same time, the collaborative shoe boasts Vans' SICKSTICK™ gum rubber sole, promising enhanced durability and grip during sessions. Then, there's the Vans' POPCUSH™ insoles, which protect skaters from impact and customize energy bounce-back.

In short, Palace and Vans have the skater bois covered.

Fans can expect the Palace Vans Lows, alongside some collaborative t-shirts, to drop soon on Palace's website. So, keep your eyes peeled.

Like the two's Half Cab rollout, the Palace Vans Lows also got a LOL-worthy visual titled "Internal Only," directed by Stuart Hammond PWBC and starring Palace and Vans pro skaters Rory Milanes and Danny Brady.

Palace and Vans first linked in 2021, a long time coming and a dream come true for skateboarders. Since then, we've seen the two tackle the Old Skool, GORE-TEX Half Cabs, and Sk8 His together.

Now, they've taken their relationship to another level with a new shoe — Palace Low, in case you forgot already.