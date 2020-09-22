Patta Reworks One of Inter Milan’s Most Classic Away Jerseys

Brand: Patta x Umbro

Model: 1993/94 Inter Milan away jersey

Key Features: Patta keeps all of the classic jersey’s original details intact — including the blue and black sash design (used on an Inter kit for the first time) — and switches out the original sponsor and crest for the Amsterdam-based retailer’s iconic logo.

Release Date: September 25

Price: 70 Euros

Buy: In-store att Patta Amsterdam, London, and Milan

Editor’s Notes: Patta’s latest football jersey is a style-conscious take on Inter Milan’s away jersey worn during the 1993/94 season. Not only is the kit clean and can easily be worn casually, but the jersey was also worn during the club’s UEFA Cup-winning season, making it a fan favorite both on and off the pitch.

Patta and Umbro have a long history of reviving classic football kits and giving them a stylish spin. With the sport and streetwear overlapping constantly nowadays, Patta continues to show it knows how to navigate that overlap better than anyone.

The Patta x Umbro Inter away jersey drops on September 25 at all Patta locations. Early access will be granted through the Patta app on September 23.

