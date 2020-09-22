Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Patta Reworks One of Inter Milan’s Most Classic Away Jerseys

in StyleWords By Fabian Gorsler
1 / 10
Anna Adamo & Violette Esmeralda / Patta

Brand: Patta x Umbro

Model: 1993/94 Inter Milan away jersey

Key Features: Patta keeps all of the classic jersey’s original details intact — including the blue and black sash design (used on an Inter kit for the first time) — and switches out the original sponsor and crest for the Amsterdam-based retailer’s iconic logo.

Release Date: September 25

Price: 70 Euros

Buy: In-store att Patta Amsterdam, London, and Milan

Editor’s Notes: Patta’s latest football jersey is a style-conscious take on Inter Milan’s away jersey worn during the 1993/94 season. Not only is the kit clean and can easily be worn casually, but the jersey was also worn during the club’s UEFA Cup-winning season, making it a fan favorite both on and off the pitch.

Patta and Umbro have a long history of reviving classic football kits and giving them a stylish spin. With the sport and streetwear overlapping constantly nowadays, Patta continues to show it knows how to navigate that overlap better than anyone.

The Patta x Umbro Inter away jersey drops on September 25 at all Patta locations. Early access will be granted through the Patta app on September 23.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • Marshall x Patta Passes The Mic to Babyxsosa
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • At Last, Nike’s Alphafly 3 Is Here
    • Sneakers
  • Cold Winters Call For Flappy-Eared Trapper Caps
    • Style
  • Marshall x Patta Got Loud In Berlin
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • Patta Makes Danner Boots Better Than Danner
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Silver Jordan 1 Sneaker Is a (Low)key Throwback
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Max Plus Sneaker Is Going Through a Phase (or Three)
    • Sneakers
  • Balenciaga's Tape Bracelet Has Folks Fuming. Why?
    • Style
  • This Ain't an Air Max Sneaker, It's a Genius Nike Accessory
    • Sneakers
  • Stone Island Marina: Stone Island, Only Better
    • Style
  • Nike Air Max Day? More Like, Happy Nike Air Max Dn Day!
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024