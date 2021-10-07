Cop the Pokémon 25th Anniversary Celebrations Set Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

The date is October 20, 1996, and you just picked up a pack of Pokémon cards on their opening day. If you keep good care of those, you could be a very rich card collector in 25 years. Fast forward to 2021 — it was a dream and you never bought those cards, but you open up StockX and realize that you can secure a Pokémon Celebrations set to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the global-favorite trading card game. It’s a compromise, sure, but one that we’re definitely making.

What’s in Pokémon Celebrations?

Pokémon Celebrations pays tribute to some of the greatest moments and cards from over the last 25 years. Made up of two 25-card subsets — the Celebrations set and the Classic Collection — Pokémon Celebrations has something for all tastes. The Celebrations set boasts cards like Mew, Ho-Oh, Zamazenta, Flying Pikachu, and Surfing Pikachu while the Classic Card subset might be the real highlight. Near-identical reprints of some of the most iconic cards in Pokémon TCG history are available, like Charizard, Blastoise, and Venasaur from the OG English Base Set.

Inside the Pokémon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box are ten Booster Packs that hold four cards each, five additional Pokémon TCG Booster Packs, one foil promo card featuring Greninja, 65 card sleeves featuring the Pokémon anniversary logo, 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, a Celebrations player’s guide, assorted gameplay accessories, a collector’s box, and a code card for the online Pokémon card game.

How much does the Pokémon Celebrations Set cost?

The Pokémon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box retailed on October 8, 2021, for $50 but StockX market data is evidence of the hype around this set. With a 12-month trade range between $70 and $160 and an average sale price of $116, it’s clear that people want this piece of Pokémon history.

For the real collectors, it's worth considering copping the 2x or 4x box lots for value. Buying bulk not only increases your chances of bagging the coveted cards, raising the value of your collection, but StockX will also be running a 25 percent off seller-fee promo for the 2x and 4x Elite Trainer box lot Friday-Monday. That means you'll probably have a better chance bagging one, with more users selling theirs.

Shop the Pokémon Celebrations set at StockX below.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.