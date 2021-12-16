Ralph Lauren Embraces New York Yankees Iconography For Its MLB Collab

The New York Yankees has seen its emblem become one of the most recognizable logos in sports, transgressing its roots on the baseball field to become an American trademark recognized around the globe.

Ralph Lauren is a lifelong Yankees fan, having grown up in the Bronx during the 40s and 50s. So it was no surprise when he celebrated his brand’s 50th anniversary by tossing the ceremonial first pitch at the Yankee Stadium and collaborating with the sporting powerhouse.

Now three years later, having signed a partnership with the MLB, the 82-year-old fashion designer gets to see the logo of the team he adores next to his own once again.

For the second collection from Polo Ralph Lauren’s MLB partnership, the motif finds itself on a classic wool varsity jacket, popover shirt, sweater, and cardigan all in the Yankees' signature navy blue. No madras check here, this is a quiet, sophisticated Polo line.

The American brand’s signature polo pony has made way for the Yankee’s logo in this collection. However, another of Ralph Lauren’s animal advocates does make an appearance. Over the years we have seen the polo bear do everything from skateboarding to sailing and his latest sporting endeavor is baseball. Pitching for the Yankees, he can be seen midway through throwing a baseball on the front of a wool sweater.

Of all the American sports that have crossed over into the realm of proper fashion, none have transitioned as smoothly as baseball. You've got everything from high-end Gucci collaborations to the timeless varsity jacket to choose from these days, with plenty of baseball-inspired shirts to go 'round.

Then again, it's difficult to imagine many other Western sports making the crossover as naturally. I guess cycling is having more than a moment right now, and basketball gear is perfect athleisure but you don't really dress either of those up à la Polo. Plus, maybe it's for the best: soccer jerseys are big, big money these days but they're not the kinda thing you'd wanna wear on the daily (can't speak for Europe, though).

Check out how Ralph Lauren incorporated New York Yankees iconic symbol into its designs for this collection below.