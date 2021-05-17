Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bag Classic Sneakers for 30 Dollars in the PUMA Flash Sale

Written by Alek Rose in Style
PUMA
PUMA's flash sale just started and it's only around for one day. That means that a haul of classic sneakers just hit the shelves with their prices slashed by up to 50 percent. You can cop iconic PUMA silhouettes for as little as 30 dollars for the next 24 hours. Don't sleep on that.

From signature logo hoodies to its classic sneakers, PUMA's hold on the world of sportswear is powered by retro style and you can use the PUMA sale as a super accessible entry point into the world of classic, retro sportswear. So, whether you’re supplementing your spring/summer wardrobe or readying for exercise in the new season, be sure to hit up the PUMA sale before you begin...

The details

What: Up to 50 percent off When: Until May 18, 23:59

Code: No code needed, just shop the PUMA sale here

