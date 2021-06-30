Reebok's Kamikaze II Low Is Taking Its Talents to South Beach

Brand: Reebok

Model: Kamikaze II Low

Release Date: July 16

Price: $100

Buy: Reebok.com and select retailers

What We’re Saying: Reebok is looking to brighten up your summer. After recently releasing a retro-flavored NERF collection, the reputable sportswear brand is back with an equally vibrant colorway of the Kamikaze II Low.

One look at this white, aqua, and orange pair, and our mind goes directly to South Beach, as the low-top Kamikaze is decked out in a Miami-inspired colorway. Fans of the Dolphins, these will go great with your gear for the upcoming NFL season. Here, we see the Kamikazes crafted from a teal-colored textured leather on the upper, paired with white leather zig zag overlays. Down below, additional hits of teal reside, complemented by splashes of orange which further liven up the pair. A soft pinkish/salmon hue is also added into the mix, being incorporated into the Reebok Vector logo on the tongue, toe, and heel. The design is made complete with white laces.

From a technical standpoint, the EVA foam midsole and the Hexalite tooling in the forefoot and heel provide the sneaker with enhanced cushioning for those summer jaunts. Whether you're venturing down to the 305 this warm weather season or not, this bright pair is sure to be an eye-catcher for all your fun-filled summer activities, no matter where you are.

