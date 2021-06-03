NERF x Reebok Has Us Feeling Like a Kid Again

Brand: NERF x Reebok

Model: Kamikaze II and Pump Omni Zone II

Release Date: June 24

Price: $110 (Kamikaze II Low), $130 (Kamikaze II), and $160 (Pump Omni Zone II)

Buy: Reebok UNLOCKED and Hasbro Pulse

What We’re Saying: Reebok and Hasbro are back together for a second release this year, presenting a four sneaker capsule rooted in hoop dreams. The subsequent NERF x Reebok Retro Basketball Collection spotlights three silhouettes across four colorways, each launching later this month with limited edition packaging that unfolds into a functional bedroom hoop, similar to the ones many of us emulated our favorite players on as children.

Harnessing a clear '90s aesthetic, the NERF x Reebok Kamikaze II and Kamikaze II Low pay homage to one of the most iconic dunkers of all time in Shawn Kemp. The shoes showcase an asymmetrical design, with splattered detailing and a custom sockliner graphic inspired by Kemp.

The NERF x Reebok Pump Omni Zone II “Light Jammer” and NERF x Reebok Pump Omni Zone II “Big Bad Backboard” also incorporate graphic splatter, all while boasting a glow-in-the-dark upper and outsole on the "Light Jammer" and a Nerfoop ‘90s Big Bad Backboard-inspired aesthetic on the "Big Bad Backboard." The Pumps feature custom sockliners as well to further signal the collab.

Following an initial release through Reebok UNLOCKED and Hasbro Pulse on June 24, the collaborative collection from NERF and Reebok will be available globally beginning June 25.

Happy hooping!

