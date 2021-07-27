Rick Owens’ Square-Toed Chuck ’70 Drops Today

Brand: Rick Owens DRKSHDW x Converse

Model: Chuck 70 “TURBODRK” High and Low

Release Date: July 27

Price: $195 (high) / $190 (low)

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: Unveiled at Fashion Week FW21, the Rick Owens DRKSHDW x Converse Chuck 70 “TRBODRK” sees the iconic designer come full circle. The sneaker is an unmistakably Rick Owens take on the classic silhouette and follows in the footsteps of the designer’s in-house Ramones design.

The Rick Owens Ramones sneaker has been around since 2013 and was always an homage to the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor. Owens named the sneaker after one of his favorite bands, who wore Chuck Taylors at the time, properly exposing Owens to and casting a different light on the sneaker for the first time. The fact that Owens is now able to give his own spin on the shoe in an official collaboration is more than fitting.

Speaking to WWD about the collaboration, Owens said, “I’ve been referencing Converse for years, so when they suggested a collaboration, it seemed like a good, natural thing to do. And it kind of closed this poetic circle since I’ve been referencing them for so long, and they were cool with it.”

Owens’ take on the Chuck 70 features a triple toe cap and double sole. The sneaker arrives in both high and low-top form, both featuring durable canvas uppers and co-branded detailing on the tongue and heel.

Highsnobiety Shop will be stocking a limited run of the Rick Owens DRKSHDW x Converse Chuck ’70 TURBODRK on July 27 for $195.

Shop more Rick Owens x Converse at Highsnobiety Shop Below

