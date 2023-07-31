Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

The ever-mysterious Robert Pattinson is as disinterested in clothes as he is obsessed with absurdity. It's an amazing phenomenon: an objectively hunky dude, courted by luxury labels and arthouse directors alike, who could not possibly care less about his wardrobe. Aspirational stuff.

Pattinson proved his normcore chops with a typically DGAF normcore look that he pulled off while strolling NYC with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse on July 30.

Here, we see RPatz (sorry!) rocking his usual shirt-shorts-sunglasses set-up, though Pattinson unusually swapped his beloved adidas sneakers for a pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals.

The good news: Robert Pattinson. The bad news: we have to downgrade the Robert Pattinson Shorts Level from obscenely massive to conventionally big.

This being the summer of supersized shorts, I'm particularly disappointed that Pattinson has allowed his knees to be visible once more.

Pattinson is the dude who once rocked cargo shorts with pockets huge enough to store Waterhouse herself so to see him fall back into conventionally normal big shorts is both a disappointment and a relief.

The day that Robert Pattinson steps out in thigh-length shorts is the day that we know we've got a problem. Short-shorts on Pattinson would be the equivalent of Threat Level Blackwatch Plaid.

Pattinson's huge backpack will have to make up for his surprisingly simple shorts.

It's funny that, though Waterhouse is frequently the more stylish of the pair, Pattinson somehow retains an appealing je ne sais quoi.

I think it's his lack of effort. Like, Pattinson clearly couldn't care less about your opinions on his wardrobe and I must admit that his indifference only makes him that much more attractive.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: the true secret to style is to not try.

The second you look like you put effort into your look is the second you look like you're trying too hard, though there definitely is a distinction between caring and clout-chasing.

Certainly, no one would ever accuse Robert Pattinson of the latter: he's just too damn good for that.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023