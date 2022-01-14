Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dior's $5k Baby Stroller Has Four-Wheel Drive & Leather Trim

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
Dior
Baby Dior's new stroller makes parenthood look chicer than ever.

Fit for the spawn of billionaires, influencers, and billionaire influencers, the ultra-luxe contraption is like the Rolls Royce of strollers.

For $4,800, a slim subsection of the world's infant population can experience the smoothest, most stylish ride of their life in Dior's four-wheeled buggy, made in partnership with baby brand Inglesina.

Dior introduced its first luxe stroller in 2020. Also made in collaboration with Inglesina, the pram was printed with another iconic motif: Dior's Oblique monogram.

Complete with Dior-branded wheels and a leather handlebar, the brand new unit is outfitted with a canvas hood and basket rendered in the French maison's Toile de Jouy print, a signature motif applied to plenty of hero accessories including the Saddle, Book, and Lady bag.

The original logomania'd carriage even made an appearance on Cardi B's Instagram earlier this month. Clearly, the "WAP" rapper is only treating her infant son to the best — and coordinating her 'fits with her kid's transportation while she's at it.

Cardi B isn't the only celebrity to treat her child to a luxury ride, though.

Back in 2018, the one and only Kylie Jenner took little Stormi (only two months old at the time), for a walk in a Fendi Zucca-printed stroller. (Perhaps she'll show off Dior's Toile de Jouy pusher with her second child, whom she may or may not have given birth to already.)

Influencer Chiara Ferragni stepped out with the same Fendi Zucca stroller, cementing OTT baby gear as an aspirational essential.

Other luxury labels that have made their mark on the humble stroller: Versace and Jeremy Scott (his has metallic wings, obviously).

Anything for our wrinkly, big-headed offspring!

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
