This Exclusive Rolls-Royce is Among the Most Valuable Phantoms Ever

Written by Tom Barker in Design

One of the most valuable Rolls-Royce Phantoms ever delivered, a highly limited model produced by the British carmakers' bespoke design team, has just been unveiled: The Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla.

Limited to only 10 cars, the first Phantom Scintilla commission was presented to a client by Chris Brownridge, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Car, during Monterey Car Week 2024.

The car comes with a series of subtle upgrades inspired by Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Ecstasy figurine that has decorated the bonnets of Rolls-Royce cars for over a century. 

Created in 1910 by sculptor and illustrator Charles Sykes, the Rolls-Royce mascot is inspired by a Greek marble statue he had admired on a visit to the Louvre, The Winged Victory of Samothrace (190 BCE). On the Phantom Scintilla, the Spirit of Ecstasy emerges in a ceramic finish inspired by the fine-grained white marble of the Greek statue it was modeled after.

On the coach doors and rear fabric seats of the car, embroidery extends to areas never before used in a Phantom and comprises 869,500 stitches. 

rolls-royce

Meanwhile, the car’s embroidered door motif is the most complex door design ever seen in a Rolls-Royce motor car and takes 40 hours to produce.

Further details on this exclusive Phantom include a Bespoke artwork in the gallery, titled Celestial Puls, a bespoke starlight headline, and a graphic capturing the Spirit of Ecstasy’s fluidity of motion on the rear picnic tables. 

As is typical for Rolls-Royce, the carmaker hasn’t revealed how much this artisan-produced car will set you back. However, a regular Phantom reportedly has a starting price of $493,000 and you can expect this special edition to cost a considerable amount more.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
