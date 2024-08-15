RugRiders’ Extravagant 'Rush Hour 2' Rugs Are Too Beautiful To Step On

For all the fanfare the Rush Hour franchise receives for its fast-paced plotline, witty one-liners and time-enduring quotables, there is one aspect that is not talked about nearly enough: The scenery in those films went crazy!

RugRiders, a German-based rug retailer specializing in customized rugs, has tapped into the under-utilized potential of the film for its latest rug drop: "Rush Hour 2."

On the nose? Perhaps. But when working with the aesthetic prowess of one of the most iconic action film franchises of the past 30 years, set in one of the buzziest cities in the world, there's no need to mince words.

Set in pre-aughts-era Hong Kong, Rush Hour 2 has the visual depths to inspire more than just Halloween costumes and TikTok reenactments: It's also a visual goldmine.

This RugRiders collection features ten different machine-made, hand-embroidered rugs inspired by "the vibrant cultures of the Eastern Hemisphere," it says in a press release.

The RugRiders "Rush Hour 2" collection features artistic relics that have become associated with ideals like luck and prosperity.

This includes embroidery of Japan's maneki-neko, also known as the beckoning (not waving) cat believed to bring good luck.

While the RugRiders' "Rush Hour 2" collection explores new and inspired themes, the rugs are still steeped in the geometric and experimental design principles at RugRiders' core.

The "Rush Hour 2" collection also abides by a recurring theme for RugRiders: Waste reduction. All of the "Rush Hour 2" rugs are made with eco-friendly materials, including recycled plastic yarn and viscose blends, a similar vibe to the upcycled materials RugRiders used for its roaring Tiger Car Rug collection.

All that to say, these rugs are almost as iconic as Julia Hsu (as Soo-Yung) delivering an iconically off-key rendition of Mariah Carey's "Fantasy." Almost!

Some rugs from the "Rush Hour 2" collection have already sold out, but there is still a variety of options available on RugRiders' site. Come on! Push the button!