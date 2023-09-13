Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

On Date Night, Ryan Reynolds Wore a Li'l Cowboy Shirt

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went on a date with a bunch of A-list friends on September 12 and I don't care. Sure, they hung out with the likes of Taylor Swift and Channing Tatum but rich people do that all the time.

They do not, however, often wear li'l cowboy shirts on their big nights out.

Lively and Reynolds' date night looks are remarkably clash-y, to the extent that Lively is dressed for a fizzy night out (not sure what that means, just wanted to use the word "fizzy" in a sentence) while Reynolds is wearing exquisitely normal clothes solely distinguished by the aforementioned printed pullover.

I don't hate Reynolds' look. That sounds like a diss but it's really just an affirmation that he's mastered the art of elevating normal clothes with suitable statement pieces as he sees fit.

This time he's got some classic Chuck Taylor-like plimsols, slim cropped trousers, and the cowpoke shirt, which feels like a knowingly adolescent undermining of Reynold's more urbane other clothes.

I'm speaking specifically of Reynold's li'l cowboy shirt, which I find incredibly fascinating for some reason. Just such a cute, weird little thing that is almost certainly an Expensive Fashion Flex.

Indeed, Reynold's clothes are cheekily juvenile compared to Lively's look. She appears comparatively sophisticated in its impressive layers of color and texture, the latter mostly imparted by a short tweed coat (very Chanel).

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds aren't exactly serving us high-contrast couples outfits epitomized in late August by the Biebers but there is something amusingly distinct in their approaches to getting dressed.

I appreciate a couple disinterested in conventional date-night outfits, especially when it's age-appropriate. Plus, nothing conventional about date-night when you're hanging with famous friends, I suppose.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Addison Rae Is Dressing Like She Raided Dad's Closet
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Justin Bieber Is Fashion's Final Dirtbag
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is This Our First Look at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We Can't Get Kenough of Ryan Gosling's Ken-ergy
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    When Did Will Poulter Start Looking This Good?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Tinashe attends the 2023 VMAs wearing a nude, see-through dress & nipple tape
    Tinashe Wore Nothing to the VMAs. That Says a Lot
    • Style
  • gunna outfits 2023
    Gunna's Back & Better Than Ever (His Wardrobe Too)
    • Style
  • Coco Gauff, wearing a red Barilla & New Balance top, celebrates her victory at the 2023 US Open
    Coco Gauff's US Open Victory Is Really a Win for Big Pasta
    • Culture
  • Suicoke's Fall/Winter '23 collection footwear
    Suicoke's FW23 Collection Can Stand the Rain (& Snow, Sleet, Etc...)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    ROA, Vilebrequin & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • advisry adidas
    I (Trefoil) Advisry x adidas
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023