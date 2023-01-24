Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Back on Top? SAGE NATION Never Left

Written by Sam Cole in Style
SAGE NATION
1 / 6

It's high time that SAGE NATION entered your field of perception. Setting the stage for settlement firmly within the spotlight through progressively deeper waves, Fall/Winter 2023 looks to make the biggest stride yet as the London-based brand expands its sphere of influence with a carefully considered arrangement of new and improved looks.

By now, SAGE NATION should be a name etched in all corners of your mind. Despite its recent founding in 2020, its continued, high-speed evolution has seen SAGE NATION own space far beyond what's expected of its age.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That is, of course, thanks to the tireless work and dedication of its Founder and Creative Director, Sage Toda-Nation.

The last couple of years has proven priceless to the brand's global recognition as it's outgrown the bounds of London to touch the furthest corners of the map, and with that, owning a collaboration with Helly Hansen's HH-118389225, as well as retail space on several well-respected platforms.

For the next stage in its expansion, SAGE NATION expands the scale and diversity of its offering through and mindfully considered FW22 collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In following the inspirations that birthed the brand, SAGE NATION continues to draw upon the heritage of its namesake, bridging Japanese design with British subculture to build a world unique yet deeply rooted in both.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

An amalgamation of military and workwear reference build the foundations of the collection's palette of silhouette and color, which finds its footing in sportswear staples elevated and exaggerated using detail-laden technical fabrics.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Striking a balance between fresh takes for the season and returning favorites, FW22 opens the door to new consumers while affording its cult an expanded narrative. Future staples include quilted two-piece sets that take on the name Bekkai – Sage's hometown in Hokkaido, Japan – and the oversized Harrington dubbed JiJi.

Extensive not only in reference but through the fabrications adopted to build the collection's various apparel lines, FW23 gives a clear indication of how soon SAGE NATION can be expected to be a household name.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Marni x Carhartt WIPReversible Shearling Jacket Brown
$3,345.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-TRABUCO TERRA SPS Black
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HO HO COCOMit Allem Cap Grey
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Finally, Back to Un-Basics
  • Dover Street Market’s Massive Sample Sale Is Back — But There’s a Twist
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
  • In Crisp Black Leather, New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Has Never Been More Formal
  • The First Dries Van Noten Collection Without Dries Is Actually Very Dries
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now