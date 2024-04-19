Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
An Ancient Salomon Trail Sneaker Is Suddenly Springtime Fresh

Written by Karen Fratti in Sneakers
Salomon
For the Spring/Summer 2024 season, Salomon has a slew of new colorways for some of its most classic sneakers to mark the occasion. And the hits keep coming, as it's now one of Salomon's oldest trail shoes getting a fresh facelift.

Two new colorways for Salomon's ACS+ OG running sneaker are particularly nice, in fact.

The first ACS+ OG shoe is dressed in a mostly all-black upper with beige-ish details on the sides and a little pop of orange on the sole of the heel. Salomon calls this one “Black/White Pepper/Papaya” which is a nice touch.

Who doesn’t need papaya vibes for their spring wardrobe? 

Salomon's other new ACS+ OG sneaker colorway is more classically springy, with an off-white yellow-tinged upper wearing light pink and green detailing on the sides and a pop of pink on the sole of the heel.

Salomon's “Vanilla Ice/Celadon Green/Salmon” colorway is fresh and airy, just like the ACS+ itself, which has roots in '90s and '00s-era trail running sneakers designed by Salomon footwear mastermind Christian Tresser.

Both of the new sneakers also sport the Agile Chassis System tech that puts that extra pep in your step. Classic stuff still useful for the future.

The latest ACS+ OG shoes retail for $160 as per usual and are already available from Salomon's stockists

With Salomon looking backwards for hit shoes as of late, it makes sense that it would prioritize old school silhouettes in its race forward.

Still, these new colorways for the Salomon ACS+ OG come after it released new seasonal colorways for another of its popular lifestyle shoes, the XT-6.

In fact, for the summer, Salomon revamped the XT-6 sneaker with eco-conscious materials and jewel-toned colorways over speckled soles.

Truly, whether its remixing sneakers new or old, Salomon might just have a monopoly on your spring shoe shopping, supposing that you're looking for something rugged and sleek. 

Karen Fratti
ContributorKaren brings expertise for subjects as disparate as celebrity updates, entertainment news, and car culture.
