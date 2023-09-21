Sign up to never miss a drop
Salomon’s Chonky New Trail Sneakers Are Actually Chic AF

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
The world of trail sneakers is a busy one right now. On one hand you have HOKA and its super beefy outdoorsy runners, while on the other you have the likes of New Balance, On, and ASICS also delivering mega-grippy and fun variations.

That being said, one of the main protagonists in the burgeoning market of hyped trail footwear is French outfit Salomon, whose Sportstyle branch continues to churn out banger after banger. Its latest release, the chic-looking ODYSSEY ELMT, is a testament to that, and also serves as proof that the world of trail running really is having a moment.

The ODYSSEY ELMT is a totally new silhouette to the Salomon family and arrives in both mid and low form and a trio of colorways.

Designed to bring freedom to its wearer to explore beyond projected boundaries, according to the brand, the ODYSSEY ELMT is a hybrid shoe that’s as adapted to city exploration as it is to treacherous outdoors conditions.

Premium materials cohabit with the functional notes for a comfortable and versatile shoe, while a stabilizing bottom unit housing Advanced Chassis technology and a plush foam midsole really is the cherry beneath a techy Salomon cake.

The French performance label, though, isn’t all about outdoors footwear. Last month Salomon released the PULSAR PRG KNIT, a sneaker made from a cozy merino wool that’s more like a slipper than it is a sneaker.

Still, Salomon’s ODYSSEY ELMT is proof that the label’s expertise most certainly lies in creating adventure-friendly footwear. I suppose now it just so happens that they look the part too. Ideal really.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
