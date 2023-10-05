New GORE-TEX Salomons? Say No More

Fall has arrived and so has its unpredictable rainfall (along with shorter days and declining temperatures) but it's not all doom and gloom. The time has come for your waterproof shoes to shine — and Salomon has some of the best around.

The brand's popular XT-6 model, a shoe that Salomon describes as "a beacon of our trail legacy," has been decked out with a waterproof, PFC-free GORE-TEX membrane to make it even more functional.

Highsnobiety

It's a feature we got excited about last year when we got a glimpse of a simple grey, black, and white pair of XT-6 GTXs. Now, it's launched a selection of more eye-catching colorways.

One of the main factors that have thrust Salomon into becoming a main player in the sneaker scene is its colorways, and these new models see the brand's Color and Material Design team doing what it does best.

The most instantly striking pair from the new selection (titled Black/Eden/Green Ash) comes with a black base and bright green detailing on the upper.

But there are also some more subtle options, such as a monochrome light green iteration or one that mixes shades of navy with small touches of light blue.

Available to shop now via Salomon and select retailers (including the Highsnobiety Shop), the French sporting goods brand is ensuring you don't spend the upcoming winter with cold, wet feet. And it's doing so with finesse.