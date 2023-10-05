Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New GORE-TEX Salomons? Say No More

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

Fall has arrived and so has its unpredictable rainfall (along with shorter days and declining temperatures) but it's not all doom and gloom. The time has come for your waterproof shoes to shine — and Salomon has some of the best around.

The brand's popular XT-6 model, a shoe that Salomon describes as "a beacon of our trail legacy," has been decked out with a waterproof, PFC-free GORE-TEX membrane to make it even more functional.

Shop Salomon XT-6 GTX

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$205

It's a feature we got excited about last year when we got a glimpse of a simple grey, black, and white pair of XT-6 GTXs. Now, it's launched a selection of more eye-catching colorways.

One of the main factors that have thrust Salomon into becoming a main player in the sneaker scene is its colorways, and these new models see the brand's Color and Material Design team doing what it does best.

The most instantly striking pair from the new selection (titled Black/Eden/Green Ash) comes with a black base and bright green detailing on the upper.

But there are also some more subtle options, such as a monochrome light green iteration or one that mixes shades of navy with small touches of light blue.

Available to shop now via Salomon and select retailers (including the Highsnobiety Shop), the French sporting goods brand is ensuring you don't spend the upcoming winter with cold, wet feet. And it's doing so with finesse.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Twist Seam Cargo Trouser
Martine Rose
$715
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XA Team Away
New Balance
$180
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Levi's, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • green sneakers
    Green Is the Color of Spring & These Sneakers Are Proof
    • Sneakers
  • ssense sale
    Take up to 70% off Nike, New Balance & More Here
    • Style
  • new balance 550
    15 of the Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Levi's, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Malia Obama & a friend stand near a car. Obama is smoking, wearing a grey cardigan, brown pants, and black shoes
    Cigarette-Smokin' Malia Obama Looks Like an Off-Duty Model
    • Style
  • AURALEE x New Balance collaboration
    AURALEE & New Balance's 1906R Is a Pastel Dream
    • Sneakers
  • Marni & Dingyun Zhang's Fall/Winter 2023 collaborative puffer jackets, sweaters & coats
    Marni & Dingyun Zhang Produced Psychedelic Puffer Perfection
    • Style
  • HOKA ONE ONE's Huaka Origins running sneaker in a green "Celery" colorway
    "Celery" Cleansed the Palate of HOKA's Most Overbranded Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • A photograph of Carhartt WIP's New Balance 990v6 shoe collaboration
    New Balance Can't Keep Getting Away With This
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023