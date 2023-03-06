Acqua di Parma Gets the Samuel Ross Treatment

It should come as no surprise that brands across the board are hungry for the influence of Virgil Abloh's alumni. A group seemingly possessing the Midas touch, fashion, lifestyle, sneakers, and more, have longed for a Samuel Ross interaction. Now, it's Acqua di Parma undergoing a makeover.

Throughout his career, the late Virgil Abloh was responsible for shaping many of the past decade's most influential, boundary-breaking products, from Nike x Louis Vuitton, the Off-White x Nike "The 10" and "The 50" collections, link-ups with Mercedes, Evian, and a world more.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Multi-hyphened in his creativity, the adaptability he possessed is a quality seemingly passed between those within his personal creative sphere, from Ye to Heron Preston, GEO, and Samuel Ross.

As such, every project that Dr. Samuel Ross has laid his hands on, from the personal crafts of A-COLD-WALL to co-created visions with Converse, Dr. Martens, Nike, RETROSUPERFUTURE, and Hublot, bares fruit rich in desirability and connected through an unmistakable design language.

Allowing the responsibility and freedom of reinterpreting flagship products considered iconic within a brand portfolio is no small exchange, yet, brands have found comfort in allowing Ross the space to breathe.

Taking Acqua di Parma's beloved Colonia fragrance as a springboard, the project offers three special edition versions of the famed scent, each of which includes a color-matched coffee table book detailing the creative process behind the release.

Each limited to 300 pieces, Samuel Ross' take on Acqua Di Parma Colonia comes in red, yellow, and green, described as "bridging Italian and British modernism," for a finish that's an essential piece of the ever-growing SR_A puzzle.