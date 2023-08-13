Sandy Liang x Baggu Is Backkk (But Not for Long)

Missed out on the Sandy Liang x Baggu drop? No worries, 'cause the coveted collaboration is backkk (for a limited time).

Following a blink-and-gone initial release, Sandy Liang and Baggu restocked their sought-after collaboration (rejoice!). From now until August 17, fans can cop their desired Sandy Liang x Baggu piece through pre-order on Baggu's website.

However, Baggu notes: "Due to production capacity, pre-orders may close earlier than August 17." In other words, if you're thinking about copping, I'd act fast if I were you.

Sandy Liang and Baggu go together like peanut butter and jelly. They're quite the perfect match as they're both known for taking a playful approach to fashion.

For Sandy Liang, the eponymous label is all about fun and nostalgia, resulting in chic clothes and footwear and impressive team-ups like its collaborative pretty-in-pink Salomons and 90s-baby-worthy Vans.

While Brooklyn-based Baggu has been around for quite some time now, the reusable bag brand has reached newfound fame, thanks to the trendsetters over at TikTok. Silhouettes like the Baggu and Crescent bags have gone viral on the video-based app, praised for their affordability, space, accessibility, and eye-catching schemes.

Sandy Liang' and Baggu's collection includes a nylon crescent bag, mini bow bag, Baggu (standard and big size), Cloud carry-on, regular Cloud bag, and a heavyweight canvas tote. And that's just the handbags.

The pair also delivers a puffy picnic blanket, Dopp beauty bag kit, and a packing cube set — all offered in black, powdery blue, or a chic flower market plaid pattern (a combination of Sandy Liang's evergreen flower motif and plaid prints).

Sandy Liang and Baggu's collab initially launched on August 8 and sold out very fast, much to fans' disappointment (some commented that the bags were already labeled sold out before the scheduled release time).

But Sandy Liang x Baggu lovers asked for a restock, and the pair answered. Second chances do exist. Don't wait!