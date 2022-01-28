Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Sandy Liang & Vans Are About to Reign Over Dimes Square

Written by Alexandra Pauly
Sandy Liang
1 / 8

Brand: Sandy Liang x Vans

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Model: Vans Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0, Authentic 44 DX, Style 73 DX, Half Cab 33 DX

Release Date: January 28

Buy: Online at Vans and Sandy Liang

Editor's Notes: Sandy Liang, a fixture of New York City's Lower East Side, is reuniting with Vans to release another '90s-inspired sneaker collab.

The duo's third team-up is delightfully nostalgic, incorporating child-like doodles, fleece-y fabrics, and grandma-chic florals.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sandy Liang
1 / 6

In footwear, the Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0 is embroidered with tiny blooms, while the Authentic 44 DX is printed with bold, painted-on daisies (the low-top even features a micro-bag attached to the laces, à la Prada's adidas Forum).

A brand new silhouette, the Sk8-Hi Tapered Modular, features a lace-trimmed collar and removable rubber outsole unit to give the shoe a chunky, utilitarian look.

Apparel is also included in the range — highlights include a very tennis-chic skort, a knit mini-dress, and work pants embroidered with "LES Lover" above the back pocket.

Sandy Liang
1 / 4

The collection follows Liang's recent Target collaboration, a testament to demand for the designer's most sought-after pieces.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Liang gained widespread recognition for her colorful fleece outerwear, an oft-imitated signature embraced by many a downtown tastemaker (see: habitants of Dimes Square, the unexpectedly buzzy corner of Canal and Division Street that's mere minutes away from Liang's flagship store).

Now, her girly-grunge dresses, whimsical jewelry, and understated handbags are a cult favorite among those in-the-know.

As the Lower East Side continues to morph into a veritable fashion hotspot (in September, the Business of Fashion dubbed Orchard Street the "Hottest Block in New York Retail"), Liang's empire is only bound to grow.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 Advanced Black Phantom
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceM990CP2 Grey Multi
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ASICSNovablast 2 SPS Smoke Grey Piedmont Grey
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • No One Does Leather Vans Like… Vans
  • These Beautiful Hand-Stitched "Denim" Vans Hide a Stylish Secret
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now