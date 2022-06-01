Fucking Awesome's, er, Fucking Awesome Hairy Cardigan Returns

Some brands make stuff so good that it flies off the shelves as quickly as it's in stock. Telfar's bags are in such high demand, for instance, that it created a Bag Security Program simply to give fans a shot at actually buying one, while Crocs' collabs were so unattainable that the clogmaker had to institute raffles like a hyped Jordan drop.

Fucking Awesome is less of a household name than Crocs, admittedly, but that's also by design: founder Jason Dill envisioned his label as being for skaters, by skaters, rather than just another "streetwear" brand.

Among Fucking Awesome's seasonal fare, you'll find staple hoodies, workwear jackets, and the requisite skate decks, which all do good business but, inexplicably, the Acid Hairy Cardigan sells out quicker than all else.

Actually, maybe it's not so surprising that the fuzzy layering piece flies off the shelves as quickly as Fucking Awesome reissues it: the post-streetwear set loves a cardigan, after all.

On top of being a real head-turner, Fucking Awesome's Acid Hairy is reasonably priced to boot, with a pattern derived from a "microscopic scan of an insect’s eye" that's printed atop a faux-hair body especially selected by Dill for its plush feel (plus, it's vegan).

“I have had so many people come up to me and ask ‘Who makes that sweater?’ that it’s almost annoying,” Dill told Highsnobiety. “The fabric we found seemed perfect for a pattern I found, which is from the inside of a bee's eyeball.”

Little wonder that scalpers are attempting to flip the $170 Fucking Awesome cardigan for $300 or even up to $600 on the secondhand market.

Undercutting scalpers does a heart good so it cheered us to learn exclusively (by way of a campaign starring skater and musician Danny Garcia) that the Acid Hairy Cardigan is finally back on Fucking Awesome's website as of June 1 at 11am PST for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted supply chains in a major way.

It ain't summer friendly but it ain't supposed to be. Plus, autumn's only five months away for us in the Northern Hemisphere, so better to get ready early.