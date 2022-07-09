SEEKINGS Perfection? Look No Further

Regular jeans weren't good enough for Mark Seekings. The YEEZY director and Dior Homme vet spent years exhaustively trialing, sampling, and designing the flawless denim that informed SEEKINGS' first collection in 2021.

A year later, Seekings is still drip-feeding limited-edition wares to his ravenous following. Eschewing typical seasonal schedules, SEEKINGS prefers a patient approach that gives the young label time to polish its product to perfection.

Stocked by top-shelf retailer SSENSE and co-signed by Julian Casablancas, singer for The Strokes, and Seekings' pal Ye, SEEKINGS' time-consuming process is clearly worth it.

On July 7, the second and final drop from SEEKINGS' second collection will arrive on SEEKINGS' web store at 9am PST. It's as good an opportunity as ever to enter the cult of killer denim.

The remaining pieces from drop one — Denim jackets finely bleached to recall puffy clouds, custom-dyed hoodies cut short to fit just so, cashmere-blend beanies — give you an idea of what Seekings' oeuvre is all about.

Free from extraneous design cues, SEEKINGS specializes in approachable silhouettes that mask painstaking production.

Seekings' hardcore experimentation with dyes, fabrics, and finishing has birthed peerless garments intended to comprise a slick capsule wardrobe, the kinda things that only get better with wash 'n wear over the years.

The entire SEEKINGS collection is expensive, sure, but quality doesn't pay for itself. Seekings is adamant that his eponymous collection gives clients their money's worth and then some.

Drop two from SEEKINGS' second collection expounds on the themes seen in the first capsule, with more washed-out denim jackets, relaxed jeans, washed-out "basics" — quotes added 'cuz SEEKINGS' T-shirts are far from basic — and a fresh selection of caps stitched with stylized SEEKINGS branding.

It's not all staple stuff though, unless you consider pants made of python leather ordinary.

But that's the exception that proves the rule; the rule being that basically everything SEEKINGS makes is made to be worn every day, forever.