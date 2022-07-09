Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

SEEKINGS Perfection? Look No Further

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
seekings-clothing-second-collection-release-price (43)
Seekings
1 / 25

Regular jeans weren't good enough for Mark Seekings. The YEEZY director and Dior Homme vet spent years exhaustively trialing, sampling, and designing the flawless denim that informed SEEKINGS' first collection in 2021.

A year later, Seekings is still drip-feeding limited-edition wares to his ravenous following. Eschewing typical seasonal schedules, SEEKINGS prefers a patient approach that gives the young label time to polish its product to perfection.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Stocked by top-shelf retailer SSENSE and co-signed by Julian Casablancas, singer for The Strokes, and Seekings' pal Ye, SEEKINGS' time-consuming process is clearly worth it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On July 7, the second and final drop from SEEKINGS' second collection will arrive on SEEKINGS' web store at 9am PST. It's as good an opportunity as ever to enter the cult of killer denim.

The remaining pieces from drop one — Denim jackets finely bleached to recall puffy clouds, custom-dyed hoodies cut short to fit just so, cashmere-blend beanies — give you an idea of what Seekings' oeuvre is all about.

Free from extraneous design cues, SEEKINGS specializes in approachable silhouettes that mask painstaking production.

Seekings' hardcore experimentation with dyes, fabrics, and finishing has birthed peerless garments intended to comprise a slick capsule wardrobe, the kinda things that only get better with wash 'n wear over the years.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The entire SEEKINGS collection is expensive, sure, but quality doesn't pay for itself. Seekings is adamant that his eponymous collection gives clients their money's worth and then some.

Seekings
1 / 26

Drop two from SEEKINGS' second collection expounds on the themes seen in the first capsule, with more washed-out denim jackets, relaxed jeans, washed-out "basics" — quotes added 'cuz SEEKINGS' T-shirts are far from basic — and a fresh selection of caps stitched with stylized SEEKINGS branding.

It's not all staple stuff though, unless you consider pants made of python leather ordinary.

But that's the exception that proves the rule; the rule being that basically everything SEEKINGS makes is made to be worn every day, forever.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Acne StudiosNofo Lace-Up Sneakers Grey/Black
$490.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mizuno x SorayamaWave Prophecy White/Gold
$310.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Reebok x Maison MargielaQuestion Mid Memory Of Black
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
  • PhotographerLIAM MACRAE
  • StylistJON TIETZ
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
  • The Second Coming of Tenniscore Is Destined for a Stylish Win
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • Les Deux Drops Limited Edition Yale Release With Zalando
  • Finally, a First Real Look at Justin Bieber's Mysterious Clothing Brand (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now