The Simpsons' Beautiful, Beastly adidas Shoes Might've Won Spooky SZN

Just when you thought the Simpsons and adidas sneakers couldn't get better, the pair team up for arguably the best shoe of the spooky season. Yeah, I said it.

The latest Simpsons and adidas sneaker is a fur-tastic Rivalry Lo 86 sneaker inspired by the infamous Werewolf Flanders.

In classic sitcom tradition, The Simpsons aired a Halloween-themed episode titled Treehouse of Horror each year. In 1999, The Simpsons broke up its annual episode into three parts, one of which was "I Know What You Diddily-Iddily-Did," in which Ned Flanders transformed into a werewolf.

The Rivalry Lo sneakers offer up extra fluffy underlays and creamy leather toppings, mirroring the fur busting out of Werewolf Flanders' regular human clothes. The adidas shoe also has a sleek pink lining, playing on the Flanders' vibrant shirt collar.

The Simpsons' adidas sneaker also includes graphic insoles, which read "I know what you did," like the message found on the Simpsons' car and house in the episode.

Year after year, The Simpsons and adidas surprise us with the most clever spins on Three-Stripes classics, from Stan Smiths honoring relatable Homer memes to Forum Lo shoes nodding to the family's unmistakably colorful living.

The adidas Rivalry Lo 86 sneaker, now available to adidas' Thailand customers, is more proof that the pair doesn't miss.