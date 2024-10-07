Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Simpsons' Beautiful, Beastly adidas Shoes Might've Won Spooky SZN

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Just when you thought the Simpsons and adidas sneakers couldn't get better, the pair team up for arguably the best shoe of the spooky season. Yeah, I said it.

The latest Simpsons and adidas sneaker is a fur-tastic Rivalry Lo 86 sneaker inspired by the infamous Werewolf Flanders.

Shop The Simpsons x adidas Rivalry Lo 86

In classic sitcom tradition, The Simpsons aired a Halloween-themed episode titled Treehouse of Horror each year. In 1999, The Simpsons broke up its annual episode into three parts, one of which was "I Know What You Diddily-Iddily-Did," in which Ned Flanders transformed into a werewolf.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Rivalry Lo sneakers offer up extra fluffy underlays and creamy leather toppings, mirroring the fur busting out of Werewolf Flanders' regular human clothes. The adidas shoe also has a sleek pink lining, playing on the Flanders' vibrant shirt collar.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Simpsons' adidas sneaker also includes graphic insoles, which read "I know what you did," like the message found on the Simpsons' car and house in the episode.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Year after year, The Simpsons and adidas surprise us with the most clever spins on Three-Stripes classics, from Stan Smiths honoring relatable Homer memes to Forum Lo shoes nodding to the family's unmistakably colorful living.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The adidas Rivalry Lo 86 sneaker, now available to adidas' Thailand customers, is more proof that the pair doesn't miss.

SHOP ADIDAS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All adidas
Adidas x Song For The MuteAdistar Cushion Core Black/Dark Brown/Earth Strata
$175.00
Available in:
41 1/34244 2/345 1/347 1/3
Samba OG W Cloud White/Legacy Teal/Wonder White
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
AdidasJapan W Mineral Green
$130.00
Available in:
3838 2/339 1/34041 1/3
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Ultra-Elderly Raf Simons-Approved adidas Dad Shoe Is Finally Back
    • Sneakers
  • Lacey Table Tennis Shoes? adidas’ New Sneaker Is One-Of-A-Kind
    • Sneakers
  • Offspring's Beautifully Chunky Sneaker Has Raf Simons Energy
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's Next adidas Sneaker Is an Effortless "Ballerina" Stepper
    • Sneakers
  • Brain Dead's Second adidas Shoe Is Beautifully Boneless
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • The Simpsons' Beautiful, Beastly adidas Shoes Might've Won Spooky SZN
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Got a New Low-Rise, Killshot-ish Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Once Again, Lacoste Is a Luxury
    • Style
  • adidas' Samba-Coded Sneaker Looks Good on Team Mexico
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Exquisitely Glazed Sambas Are Pure Italian Luxury
    • Sneakers
  • Vans’ Chunky Y2K Skate Shoes Develop a Tough Exterior
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now