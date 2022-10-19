Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas, Did You Turn Marge Simpson's Hair Into Sneakers?

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 2

Brand: adidas x The Simpsons

Model: Superstar "Marge Simpson"

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at adidas

Editor's Notes: Beloved around the world, The Simpsons are almost impossible to escape. Even if you were to ignore the animated show's jaw-dropping 34 seasons, the strength of the franchise has seen it take point for collaborations across all areas of industry, whether that be sneakers, clothing, food, or advertisement.

In its 33 years on the air, The Simpsons has become one of the world's largest cultural phenomenons, to the extent that many believe the show possesses the power to predict the future. Honestly, look it up.

With all of that history and such an enormously wide-spanning reach, you might have thought we'd seen it all by now – where product is concerned, at least.

While Nike has played its hand at some of the show's most beloved family members via a series of SB Dunks, adidas' latest homage to TV's favorite yellow-skinned family is a little...different.

If you've ever wondered what Marge Simpson's iconic, larger-than-life blue hair might look and feel like in real life, wonder no more. Taking the classic shell-toed Superstar as canvas, Three Stripes coats the sneaker with a fuzzy blue material from front to back.

To fully emulate the character, she appears at the midfoot, making it look as if the textured portions are, in fact, her actual barnet. It's quite the creation; one that will turn heads – are you brave enough to rep'? Currently, the shoe is available to purchase in kids sizing, with no indication of when adult sizing is due to land.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

