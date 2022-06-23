Sneakers & Sessions – size? Steps into the Music Festival Game

Bread and butter, gin and tonic, summer and music festivals – some things were just made for each other. Grabbing its own piece of the pie by jumping two-footed into the festival game, size? is gearing up for its first musical forway with size?sessions.

What was on your 2022 bingo? It's a question I find myself asking a lot; because let's face it, the world is so incredibly unpredictable that everything is a surprise, to the point that nothing is. Fendi x Versace, Elon's bid for Twitter's head, a whole Ye vs. Pete Davidson beef? The year has been weird, man.

While we could have probably put a couple of coins on the big ol' crypto dip (buy the dip!), none of the above events were on my card – nor was a British sneaker institution and leading retailer dipping into the festival scene.

Well, you heard it here first – size?, who we have to thank for the 2005 Nike "Wet Paint Pack" and 2010 New Balance 577 "Estates Pack," is flexing its cross-cultural muscles with the launch of its first music festival, dubbed size?sessions.

With no time to waste as the 2022 season is already well underway, the festival has been designed with the global size? community at heart, connecting music and fashion to build an immersive experience. This isn't just a punt in the dark that should be overlooked – the line-up consists of huge names like AJ Tracey, Nines, Knucks, and Miraa May, to name a few.

Taking place at the retailer's home in the heart of Manchester – a city renowned for its deep cultural roots in music and fashion – size?sessions will kick off for one day only on August 20 at the O2 Victoria Warehouse.

Tickets for the debut event are available to size?access members now, with the general sale going live on June 24.