Slam Jam’s Signature Dark Vibe Graces the New Balance 991

Brand: Slam Jam x New Balance

Model: 991

Release Date: May 7 (limited release), May 13 (wider release)

Price: TBC

Buy: Slam Jam and New Balance Store in Shap (limited release), as well as select retailers (wider release)

What We’re Saying: Cult Italian retailer Slam Jam is the next partner to rework New Balance’s iconic 991 in celebration of the model’s 20th anniversary.

Slam Jam has given the sneaker a tasteful reworking, adding ripstop nylon to the upper’s base and combining the durable material with luxe pigskin leather and reflective piping on the New Balance logo. The black and grey color scheme is Slam Jam’s signature and translates well to the ’00s silhouette.

The sneaker also arrives with three sets of laces — grey, black, or red — which allow the wearer to play with contrasting hues and choose to add (or forgo) a pop of color.

Katie Burnett / New Balance 1 / 8

Slam Jam and New Balance previously worked on an ultra-limited 990v3, dubbed “Unfinished,” that was limited to just 89 pairs in 2019.

The Slam Jam x New Balance 991 follows the special run of One Block Down 991s and the Patta collaboration from earlier this year. The 991, which debuted in 2001, is likely to be the subject of several high-profile collaborations this year.

The project will be available at Slam Jam and the New Balance store in Shap (near the Made in UK factory in Flimby) on May 7, before dropping at more retailers on May 13. In addition to the sneakers, Slam Jam and New Balance have also worked on a collaborative apparel collection comprising track pants and an anorak.

Where to buy the Slam Jam x New Balance 991 on May 13

Slam Jam END. Launches

