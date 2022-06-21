Salomon & Slam Jam Get Volcanic on the XT-4

Brand: Slam Jam x Salomon

Model: XT-4 "Strata"

Release Date: June 22

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Slam Jam

Editor's Notes: Blink, and you'll miss it – another Salomon collaboration is on the horizon, and if past entries are anything to go by, hesitation will spell heartbreak.

Unlike your Nikes and adidas', click-of-the-finger sellouts at Salomon don't require up-scale hyped collaborators, the likes of Off-White, sacai, AMBUSH, or CDG. Elevating the French Alpine high-performance, trail legacy of the brand is often best achieved in connection with names that you could consider "low-key."

More often than not, this means keeping it in the Gorp realm, tapping into the wide world of outdoor wear alongside and wander or Ciele Athletics. That's not to say the doors of fashion are locked to Salomon, certainly not; COMME des GARÇONS and MM6 Maison Margiela have both left their mark.

Next in line is a brand that falls somewhat of both worlds. Slam Jam. The Italian retailer looks to the nation it calls home to inspire the creative direction of its Salomon pairing – a pairing that focuses on the iconic XT-4 silhouette.

Focusing specifically on Italy's volcanic landscapes, Slam Jam's perception of trail running and peak performance is one that is harsh, versatile, and texturally rich. This has been successfully translated onto the hard-hitting runner with a stealthy render.

Pulling a scale of grey and black tones from the rich landscapes of Sicily's Etna, the sneaker comes wrapped up in a layered, mineral-like aesthetic with touches of red that are reflective of the lava that lives within.

Next to the upcoming GORE-TEX XT-6, Salomon is really flexing its FW22 colorways, making it clear that they need not all be bold and bright.

