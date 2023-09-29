Sign up to never miss a drop
Slam Jam's New Balance 991 Is "Too New to Preview"

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Let me tell you something: nothing – and I mean nothing – gets me going quite like a enigmatic billboard previewing the bare bones of an upcoming sneaker release.

So when I saw New Balance’s “Too New to Preview” barely-there teaser in partnership with Slam Jam ahead of its forthcoming collaboration, my juices were really flowing.

Following up its debut collab back in 2021, a NB x Slam release has been teased via a mysterious billboard that features a loading symbol at its centre beneath New Balance and Slam Jam motifs.

Further down reads “Too New to Preview,” before the finer details confirm that a 991v2 is incoming.

The specifics? Non-existent. Although @Le.Syndrome has shared leaked images of what it suspects to be the aforementioned 991v2, which will reportedly land on October 13.

Yup, it’s another gray New Balance 991 with turquoise accents on the midsole. Ground breaking? Hardly, but that’s the beauty when it comes to a New Balance collaboration, it doesn’t have to be.

Take its recently-revealed Carhartt WIP collab, for instance, which remixes New Balance's 990v6 with a beige workwear-indebted colorway, or its latest Stone Island mash up.

New Balance needn't go mad when it collabs and with Slam Jam it certainly hasn't. In fact, if these leaked images turn out to be the real deal, they might even surpass the less-is-more vibe of their debut release. We'll see.

