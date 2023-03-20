The Return of the Mac (Attack), Courtesy of Social Status

Word on the street is that Nike plans to dust off the Mac Attacks for a couple of 2023 releases and a collaboration with Social Status, making the Whitaker Group brand the first to take a spin at the classic model (ever).

76ers player and sneaker god P.J. Tucker naturally scored early pairs of the Social Status sneakers, sharing the best look yet at the rumored collab.

Judging by Tucker's preview, the Social Status x Nike Mac Attacks appear to arrive in three flavors: green, black, and blue.

If you're wondering why Tucker's pairs don't match, the collaborative Mac Attacks reportedly have tearaway details on the upper, exposing a contrasting fuzzy Swoosh and Social Status branding on the heel.

It looks like Tucker ripped up only one pair of his shoes for a mix-match vibe. I suspect fans can do the same or tear up both if they please.

The Nike Mac Attack released in 1984, initially designed as a signature shoe for tennis star John McEnroe. The sneaker faded into obscurity until it began to show up on the feet of familiar faces like Travis Scott and LeBron James in the past couple of years.

The shoe is relatively straightforward, boasting a mid-cut look crafted with mesh and leather paneling on the upper and distinguished by its unmistakable checkerboard tongue badge (Social Status subs in its logo on the tongue, instead).

One might say it's the long lost relative to the New Balance 550, who arrives with a similar lifestyle-focused build (though, the original 550s came five years after the Mac Attacks).

Now, the throwback shoe is rumored to return for Summer 2023, courtesy of Social Status and a few regular releases. Apparently, there's a retro pair (the black and grey) in the pipeline.

There's no specifics yet regarding the release dates for the general releases or Social Status collaboration. With James Whitner already seeding pairs, expect more details to follow soon.

