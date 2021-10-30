Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sotheby’s ‘Entourage’ Auction Is Filled With Grails

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Sotheby’s
1 / 8

HBO’s Entourage was a show that, in some ways, aged terribly, but in others, was ahead of its time. We’re specifically talking about how the show made attempts to tackle the world of sneakers. Despite attempts by Complex and Netflix to bring our world to the streaming universe, a show about the culture and community behind it hasn’t been able to grip the mainstream.

In Entourage,  everyone’s favorite character, Turtle, spent a chunk of time obsessing over shoes and, in many ways, is a spitting image of most of us on Saturday mornings (except for the fact that most of us don’t have famous friends that can pull strings to surprise us with 1-of-1 Nike sneakers). Several of the shoes featured or referenced in the show ultimately became available IRL (either as hyperstrikes or as samples from the show itself).

Sotheby’s is now auctioning off some of these very same sneakers, with the prize of the lot — the Air Force 1 “UNDEFEATED x Fukijama” in gold — expected to fetch somewhere between $60,000 and $90,000. The other sneakers featured in this auction are the blue version of the same Air Force 1 sneaker (expected to go for up to $14,000), two pairs of Friends & Family Nike SB Dunk Lows (one being the all-black colorway and the other being a rarer sample with a blue Swoosh), as well as a pair of Hyperdunks, which are the cheapest in the lot and expected to fetch up to $2,000.

Bidding for the sneakers opens on November 1, but you can already take a look at each of them on Sotheby’s official site here.

