Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Founders of SoulCycle Are Starting a New Cult

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, founders of cult-y fitness company SoulCycle, have come up with an even worse idea: Peoplehood, a new business aimed at improving customers' social and relational health.

The duo teased the venture at WWD's Wellness Forum, where Rice described Peoplehood as a mash-up of "AA, church and SoulCycle." Apparently, the company will offer a series of 60-minute classes — or rather, "gathers" — on how to improve one's interpersonal and work relationships via guided group conversations, stretching, breath work, and music.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Disclaimer: classes aren't taught by trained therapists but "connectors," whom Rice believes will amass a cult following much like SoulCycle's superstar instructors, several of whom were accused of racism, sexual harassment, and fat-shaming.

"I can absolutely already see what’s happening at Peoplehood," Rice said. "You come your first night, Anthony is your guy on a Monday night and then all of a sudden you can’t see past Anthony. You want to spend that weekly hour with Anthony, you want to know what’s happening in his life, you want to know what his people problems are, you want to know what his hopes for that week are."

Sounds... healthy?

Peoplehood is slated to launch in January with a digital presence and physical New York City space that will include classrooms, a coffee shop, and a storefront offering prayer candles and sweatshirts à la SoulCycle's hoodies and bandanas.

Already, the venture reeks of the cult-ish fervor that can serve as a breeding ground for unsavory and unethical behavior. Take start-ups such as WeWork and Theranos, for example, where Adam Neumann and Elizabeth Holmes' cult of personality blinded followers to their shady dealings. (Fun fact: Rice worked for Neumann as the WeWork's chief brand officer.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And don't forget SoulCycle, where instructors are regarded as spiritual gurus and spout quippy, over-the-top messages of empowerment during candle-lit classes, breeding student-teacher power dynamics that in some cases, became toxic.

Rice's own words foreshadow Peoplehood's uncertain future: "It’s vitamins, not medicine," she said in a recent interview, comparing the company to a pharmaceutical marketing ploy.

For now, I'll stick to good old therapy.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
ASICS x AfewGT-II Polar Shade/Carbon
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Arnar Mar JonssonOroi Paneled Trouser Black/Charcoal
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
AFFXWRKS3rd Space Hoodie
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hurley Goes Punk: The So Cal Staple Debuts New Collab with Travis Barker
  • The Street's New Quietly Killer Runner, Cooked up by Nike
  • Hermès' New Watches Let You Stop Time (Literally)
  • An All-New Cartier Watch That Has Old-School Collectors Drooling
  • Rolex’s Wild New Watch Looks Even Better IRL
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now