These Air Ships Are Maybe the Most Dapper Jordans Ever

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti
SOULGOODS / Leïla SARHAN

The Nike Air Ship is one of the most important sneakers in the brand’s historic archive, so when the shoe gets an update it’s kind of a big deal. I mean, you're going up against Jordan Brand legacy, here.

Safe to say, though, Beijing-based fashion brand SOULGOODS done quite well indeed. In fact, it's not unfair to argue that these are some of the best-looking collaborative Jordan sneakers to ever emerge from Beaverton. Something about the Air Ship just brings it out of Nike collaborators.

SOULGOODS' “Prove Yourself” Air Ship is dressed in a handsome brown, black, and grey colorway, giving it a sort of workboot feel as opposed to something you’d pull on to ball in.

In a statement, SOULGOODS revealed that the colorway is inspired by the “weather and streets of Beijing during the ‘80s and ‘90s," celebrating "not only the hard work, humble resilience of the Chinese diaspora but also the unique perspective and style of a new generation.” 

SOULGOODS / Leïla SARHAN

Since gaining popularity as the basketball sneaker Michael Jordan was barred from wearing even before the Air Jordan 1 was even in production, Nike's Air Ship has undergone many a makeover since the ‘80s.

SOULGOODS' collab Nike, though, brings the Air Ship to impossibly dapper heights. That’s saying a lot, as it's hard to go wrong with the classic color-blocking.

But it's all about the palette, the fabrication, the purpose of SOULGOODS' design.

The embroidered “Prove Yourself” on the suede collar speaks to the shoes' creative ethos, for instance, and the “5” on the heel is a subtle tribute to the 1957 Chinese movie Basketball Player No.5, a landmark film for not only because it's an early example of basketball's impact on Chinese culture but also because its story is told from a young woman's perspective. 

SOULGOODS / Leïla SARHAN

But that's a matter for another time.

What's most important to know is that SOULGOODS' excellent Jordan Air Ship shoes release January 25 SOULGOODS' website and ought to sell out immediately.

These might not look like your regular Jordans but the thoughtfulness behind them is right in line with the very beginnings of the Jordan line.

There was an intent behind the Air Ship — to make basketball shoes better — just like there's an intent behind SOULGOODS' Air Ship — to honor the Chinese diaspora.

Regardless of inspiration, though, Jordan fans are sold.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Comments on SOULGOODS' Instagram page include “I want these,” “wow, I need multiple pairs,” and “these are the best shoe or Jordans I have ever seen.” Not much grey area there — these are just objectively excellent sneakers.

