Damn ‘Squid Game,' Back at It Again With the White Vans

If you haven't watched Squid Game on Netflix yet, what are you waiting for? The dystopian South Korean drama is currently the number one spot on Netflix and its become an instant favorite amongst the Highsnobiety team (many of us watched the show in less than 48 hours). While the show itself is binge-worthy, what really got us talking were the clothes.

The Squid Game uniform is a retro-inspired teal tracksuit, paired with white sneakers (that look suspiciously like white Vans). Obviously, the Squid Game tracksuit is going to be a the biggest Halloween costume this year — and we're into it.

Netflix recently dropped a range of Squid Game merch, that in our opinion, totally missed the mark. But if you don't want to buy your Halloween costume from random retailers (uhoodie.com? inswear.com?), we've got you covered. Below, we've selected the best Squid Game-inspired outfits that you'll wear a lot longer than October 31.

Don't want to buy a costume you'll never wear again? Shop our take on a Squid Game-Inspired tracksuit below

Sold Out On The Roger Centre Court Ice Phantom $210.00 Sold Out

Issey Miyake Tailored Pleats 2 Blazer $730 Buy at ssense

Issey Miyake Tailored Pleats 2 Trousers $340 Buy at ssense

Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C Trompe L'oeil $210 Buy at Highsnobiety

Sold Out Highsnobiety Logo Fleece Staples Hoodie Campus Green $100.00 Sold Out

Sold Out Highsnobiety Logo Fleece Staples Pants Campus Green $90.00 Sold Out

Butter Goods x PUMA Cord Track Top $109 Buy at END.

Butter Goods x PUMA Cord Track Pants $99 Buy at END.

Junya Watanabe Leather Slip-On Sneakers $450 Buy at ssense

For those of you who aren't familiar with the South Korean survival drama, the plot centers around a handful of people who are massively in debt due to gambling, fraud, and so on, and get invited to join a game where the big prize is cash. And we're talking a lot of cash – approximately $40 million. Once in the game, the 456 players quickly realize that it isn't just a regular game – it is based on surviving children's games such as "red light, green light," and tug of war.

When contrasted against the show's different set-designs such as the pastel-colored staircases, the "red light, green light" game setup, as well as the red overalls worn by the staff, the Squid Game uniforms really just hit the spot – and we have director Hwang Dong-hyuk to thank for that. The director also revealed that most of the set designs were actually built in real life, without CGI, which makes it even more impressive.

Many of the show's actors have received attention, too. In particular, HoYeon Jung, who is a famous model (who just signed a major campaign with Louis Vuitton) and appeared on Korea's Next Top Model. She makes her acting debut in Squid Game as one of the main players. Other names include Kim Joo-ryoung, Gong Yoo, and Lee Jung-jae.

The show has seen immense success, climbing to the number one spot on Netflix, with conversations surrounding a potential sequel currently taking place. While we wait, we're researching teal tracksuits and white Vans – both for everyday wear, as well as a really good Halloween costume. It seems like we weren't the only ones thinking this, seeing as searches for Vans Slip-On sneakers have increased by 7,800% following the release of the show. Shop our current favorites above.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.