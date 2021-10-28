Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Damn ‘Squid Game,' Back at It Again With the White Vans

Written by Tora Northman in Style

If you haven't watched Squid Game on Netflix yet, what are you waiting for? The dystopian South Korean drama is currently the number one spot on Netflix and its become an instant favorite amongst the Highsnobiety team (many of us watched the show in less than 48 hours). While the show itself is binge-worthy, what really got us talking were the clothes.

The Squid Game uniform is a retro-inspired teal tracksuit, paired with white sneakers (that look suspiciously like white Vans). Obviously, the Squid Game tracksuit is going to be a the biggest Halloween costume this year — and we're into it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Netflix recently dropped a range of Squid Game merch, that in our opinion, totally missed the mark. But if you don't want to buy your Halloween costume from random retailers (uhoodie.com? inswear.com?), we've got you covered. Below, we've selected the best Squid Game-inspired outfits that you'll wear a lot longer than October 31.

Don't want to buy a costume you'll never wear again? Shop our take on a Squid Game-Inspired tracksuit below

Sold Out
Highsnobiety x DickiesService Shirt Lincoln Green
$90.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Highsnobiety x DickiesPleated Work Pants Lincoln Green
$100.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
OnThe Roger Centre Court Ice Phantom
$210.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Issey MiyakeTailored Pleats 2 Blazer
$730
Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety
Issey MiyakeTailored Pleats 2 Trousers
$340
Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety
Maison Margiela x ReebokClub C Trompe L'oeil
$210
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
HighsnobietyLogo Fleece Staples Hoodie Campus Green
$100.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
HighsnobietyLogo Fleece Staples Pants Campus Green
$90.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Butter Goods x PUMACord Track Top
$109
Buy at END.
Image on Highsnobiety
Butter Goods x PUMACord Track Pants
$99
Buy at END.
Image on Highsnobiety
Junya WatanabeLeather Slip-On Sneakers
$450
Buy at ssense

For those of you who aren't familiar with the South Korean survival drama, the plot centers around a handful of people who are massively in debt due to gambling, fraud, and so on, and get invited to join a game where the big prize is cash. And we're talking a lot of cash – approximately $40 million. Once in the game, the 456 players quickly realize that it isn't just a regular game – it is based on surviving children's games such as "red light, green light," and tug of war.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

When contrasted against the show's different set-designs such as the pastel-colored staircases, the "red light, green light" game setup, as well as the red overalls worn by the staff, the Squid Game uniforms really just hit the spot – and we have director Hwang Dong-hyuk to thank for that. The director also revealed that most of the set designs were actually built in real life, without CGI, which makes it even more impressive.

Many of the show's actors have received attention, too. In particular, HoYeon Jung, who is a famous model (who just signed a major campaign with Louis Vuitton) and appeared on Korea's Next Top Model. She makes her acting debut in Squid Game as one of the main players. Other names include Kim Joo-ryoung, Gong Yoo, and Lee Jung-jae.

The show has seen immense success, climbing to the number one spot on Netflix, with conversations surrounding a potential sequel currently taking place. While we wait, we're researching teal tracksuits and white Vans – both for everyday wear, as well as a really good Halloween costume. It seems like we weren't the only ones thinking this, seeing as searches for Vans Slip-On sneakers have increased by 7,800% following the release of the show. Shop our current favorites above.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Pulse Check: Artifacts of the Game Part 2 - Sneakers
  • Fashion's Finest Works Are Coming From... a Van Gogh Museum?
  • Pulse Check: Artifacts of the Game Part 1 - Jerseys
  • Wearable Tech Is Back In Fashion — Minus the Tech
  • This Classic Nike Sneaker's Game Days Are Over. Its Fashion Era Has Just Begun
What To Read Next
  • ASICS' Lace Dad Shoe Shouldn't Go This Hard
  • The NBA Finals Belong to the Outsiders
  • Notice Anything Flat-Out Different About adidas' Gazelle?
  • Even With Shoelaces, adidas’ Most Stylish Flat Shoe Still Bangs
  • A Scandinavian Label Is Behind Umbro's Chicest Soccer Collab Yet
  • The Leather-Wrapped Return of a Prada Shoe 20 Years Ahead of Its Time (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now