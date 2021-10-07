Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas Is Also Obsessed With ‘Squid Game’ Actress HoYeon Jung

Written by Tora Northman in Style
I'm not even exaggerating when I say I'd risk it all for HoYeon Jung. After watching the South Korean actress and model in the Netflix series Squid Game, there was no turning back. She's managed to capture the attention of the whole world, and it isn't hard to see why.

Before the show aired on Netflix, Jung had starred in South Korea's Next Top Model where she ended up in fourth place, and had no prior acting experience. She undoubtedly did a great job (SPOILER: she made me cry at least three times in the show – the goddamn marbles episode!), and now has gained over 16 million followers on Instagram, is the most followed Korean actor on the app, has become a Louis Vuitton ambassador, and also stars in adidas' latest campaign. Booked and busy, to say the least.

Trading her teal player 067 tracksuit and white Vans for a sporty adidas outfit, she features in the latest adicolor campaign alongside a handful of other South Korean talent including Mino and Dasha. Wearing a denim-inspired tracksuit with the signature Three Stripes, as well as a teal sweatshirt with the label's Trefoil logo, HoYeon Jung will make us buy whatever she wears at this rate.

If you haven't seen Squid Game yet (or had it spoiled by the millions of TikTok videos picking it apart), what are you waiting for? We're looking forward to seeing much more from HoYeon Jung, both as an actress as well as her modelling, and we're still swooning over player 067. So much that we're even considering buying Netflix's terrible Squid Game merch.

Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
