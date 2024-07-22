Starface Isn't Just a Pimple Patch Brand

Starface, beloved for its hydrocolloid pimple patches in bright colors and novelty shapes, is expanding beyond stickers.

The brand is gearing up to launch Star Balm, its very first lip product, on August 22. According to various teasers posted on Starface's social media, the balm — which is packaged in an adorably short and stout tube — comes in four flavors: Watermelon Squeeze, Very Vanilla, Starfruit, and Magic Mint.

Star Balm doesn't release for another month, but the product is already generating buzz on social media, thanks in part to a co-sign by Kim Kardashian and North West.

On Thursday, the celebrity mom-daughter duo posted a video of themselves trying out the new balms as part of their before-bed beauty routine. "This is the Starface new things, yes," North proclaims in the video, which has already racked up over 27 million views.

Clearly, Star Balm is destined for, well, stardom. Reception to the pending launch has been so positive, in fact, that Starface hinted it would release the product early.

Starface, founded by Julie Schott and Brian Bordainick in 2019, has previously dabbled in products beyond pimple patches, but it seems none of them quite caught on among customers. Back in 2022, the brand launched a sunscreen for acne-prone skin. Shortly after, it introduced a sulfur face mask. Both products were quietly discontinued.

Star Balm, on the other hand, is poised to become anything but a flop. (It helps that hydrating lip treatments, from Rhode's Peptide Lip Tint to EADEM's Le Chouchou to Topicals' Slick Salve, are having a moment.)

Perhaps Star Balm is a precursor to Star Face's continued move beyond pimple patches? We'll have to wait and see.