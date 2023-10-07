Even Fendi Can't Resist the Stefano Pilati-ssance

Everyone wants a piece of the Stefano Pilati cake this year, including Fendi. The Italian fashion house recently tapped veteran designer Pilati for a collaborative collection as part of Fendi's new "Friends of Fendi" series.

Pilati is not only recognized as an actual friend of, well, Fendi, but Kim Jones sees the former YSL designer as an "inspiration and a designer for modern times," and therefore a perfect collaborator for the newly-launched project.

For the offering, Pilati explores the concept of the modern flapper, delivering genderless pieces for today's "boyish girl" and "girlish boy," as a press release puts it.

The results? Pilati's Fendi collection sees strong suits meet airy silk dresses and blouses, paired with buttery nappa handbags, kitten heel loafers, and toughened ballet shoes.

There are also a few tailored bottoms finished with "basque" bodice details, giving off the impression of double-waisting. Double waists with the double FF bags? Nice.

1 / 4 Fendi / Johnny Dufort

In short, Pilati's Fendi collaboration — which lands on October 26 at Fendi's website — is all about duality. In his union of masculine and feminine designs, Pilati also marries Milanese and Roman style codes (much like the merge of Pilati and Fendi), capturing the spirit of the collaborative effort.

Though a legend in the fashion game, 57-year-old Pilati, who previously designed for YSL and Zegna, has been all the buzz in fashion this year. On top of operating his own Random Identities brand, Pilati walked for Pharrell's stellar Louis Vuitton debut and modeled for Shayne Oliver's Anonymous Club campaign.

You may have also spotted Pilati's front row during fashion, nestled between Pharrell and sacai's Chitose Abe at Dior's Men SS24 show...by Mr. Kim Jones, of course.

Now, Jones and Pilati are advancing their friendship, Fendi style.