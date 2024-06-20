Basketcase & New Balance's Sneaker Is off the Chain

New Balance’s 1906a sneaker is a busy design. Covered in deliberate imperfections such as exposed stitching, pieces of fabric left flapping in the wind, and raw, uneven edges, we described the New Balance 1906a as “beautiful chaos" when it was first released.

But the New Balance 1906ad, presented by Basketcase? Well, that's extra beautiful and extra chaotic.

Basketcase, a Californian streetwear label, has decked the shoe out with a grey mesh base that puts focus on the uneven, dark-colored overlays that adorn the upper.

Meanwhile, the sole of the shoe is split between grey and beige.

There’s no sign of any Basketcase branding on the shoe until you reach the back where a safety pin hangs attached to a thick, metal chain. On the end of the chain, a pendant with Basketcase’s logo swings back and forth on the heel (this can be removed, for anyone worried the metal chain might be a nuisance while walking around).

This is an unconventional way of adding a logo to a pair of sneakers, however, a punkish safety pin fits well with Basketcase’s brand. The label is often inspired by vintage clothing (regularly upcycling pieces as well as producing its own) and explores the grungy styles worn by countercultural groups.

The shoes will be available on June 21 at Basketcase’s Paris showroom, located at 45 Rue Chapon, Paris.

There's no sign of the shoe being released worldwide, to the dismay of many people in the comments section on the Basketcase Instagram page, where top comments include “why you show me something I can’t have. How dare you.” and “Now I hate Paris.”

Come on Basketcase, give the people what they want: release these sneakers online!

The brand is also presenting its third season in Paris at the showroom and through a party, taking its operation from Southern California and introducing it to Paris in a big way.

If you haven’t already got Basketcase on your radar, then now is a good time to get familiar with the brand. This New Balance collaboration is about to give Basketcase the exposure it deserves.