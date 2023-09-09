Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Selected Works_Seoul ‘982-‘023 Archival Exhibition Is Like Stone Island Heaven

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety
1 / 11
Stone Island

Following the opening of its new Munich store, Stone Island launched its Selected Works_Seoul' 982-‘023: The Stone Island Archive exhibition, marking the brand's biggest installation in Asia to date.

Inside the exhibition is a Stone Island fans' dream, presenting a massive collection of noteworthy Stone Island pieces — over 70 picks to be specific — dating back to the label's first collection in 1982.

The main hall of the Selected Works_Seoul' 982-‘023: The Stone Island Archive is almost like dying and going to Stone Island heaven. Granted: it is designed to resemble a cathedral, complete with Stone Island icons like the Tella Stella cape, Glazed Silky Light jacket, and Ventilee Ghost piece.

Above the main hall — Stone Island heaven, I should say — a mezzanine floor grants way to a presentation of Stone Island Reflective Jacket alongside a vitrine of 3D mini printed mannequins created to celebrate Stone Island's 40th anniversary (for its birthday, it gave fans the 82/22 collection. How thoughtful.)

There are also nine plinths topped with life-sized 3D sculptures printed with Stone Island 'fits. Fans will also discover Pure Metal Shell jackets finished with 35 stainless steel and bronze examples. And the finale? Seven rare pieces from the Prototype Research_Series. Nice.

Coinciding with the Frieze Seoul's second run, the Selected Works_Seoul' 982-‘023: The Stone Island Archive exhibition is open to the public from September 5 to September 9 at the Layer 41 Studio.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 13 Best Back-to-School Backpacks
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Packable Jacket Is Your Secret Weapon This Season
    • Style
  • luisaviaroma sale
    Take 70% off Stone Island, Converse & More Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We're Not Cappin' When We Say These Are The Best Men's Hats
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Peter Do's Helmut Lang staff wear matching black Helmut Lang coats
    Peter Do Does Helmut Lang, But Not As You Know It
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Be It Tennis or Sneakers, Coco Gauff Is the Main Character
    • Culture
  • nike snkrs day 2023
    Here's What's Going Down on Nike SNKRS Day 2023
    • Sneakers
  • nike jordan holiday 2023 retro
    Seasons Greetings from Jordan's Holiday 2023 Retro Lineup
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    White Claw x TOMBOGO Is A Refreshing Take On Functional Fashion
    • Accessories
    • sponsored
  • newjeans levi's
    EXCLUSIVE: NewJeans Made Levi's Its New Jeans
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023