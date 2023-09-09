Selected Works_Seoul ‘982-‘023 Archival Exhibition Is Like Stone Island Heaven

Following the opening of its new Munich store, Stone Island launched its Selected Works_Seoul' 982-‘023: The Stone Island Archive exhibition, marking the brand's biggest installation in Asia to date.

Inside the exhibition is a Stone Island fans' dream, presenting a massive collection of noteworthy Stone Island pieces — over 70 picks to be specific — dating back to the label's first collection in 1982.

The main hall of the Selected Works_Seoul' 982-‘023: The Stone Island Archive is almost like dying and going to Stone Island heaven. Granted: it is designed to resemble a cathedral, complete with Stone Island icons like the Tella Stella cape, Glazed Silky Light jacket, and Ventilee Ghost piece.

Above the main hall — Stone Island heaven, I should say — a mezzanine floor grants way to a presentation of Stone Island Reflective Jacket alongside a vitrine of 3D mini printed mannequins created to celebrate Stone Island's 40th anniversary (for its birthday, it gave fans the 82/22 collection. How thoughtful.)

There are also nine plinths topped with life-sized 3D sculptures printed with Stone Island 'fits. Fans will also discover Pure Metal Shell jackets finished with 35 stainless steel and bronze examples. And the finale? Seven rare pieces from the Prototype Research_Series. Nice.

Coinciding with the Frieze Seoul's second run, the Selected Works_Seoul' 982-‘023: The Stone Island Archive exhibition is open to the public from September 5 to September 9 at the Layer 41 Studio.