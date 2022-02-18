Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bag? Jacket? Vest? The Stone Island Paclite Is All 3

Written by Sam Cole in Style

In its four decades of research and experimentation, Stone Island has gone above and beyond to earn its reputation as an innovator and leader in garment technology – specifically, where outerwear is concerned. And its latest jacket shows the label flexing its capabilities.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Members of the Stoney cult will be all too familiar with 2 (and more) in 1s from the brand – functionality is a core element of its design ethos, which finds its way into each seasonal delivery, with Autumn/Winter 2021 combining a packable Paclite Anorak with a down vest.

Spring/Summer 2022's latest functional effort throws a third component into the mix (albeit without down – tis' the season, after all), combining an anorak jacket with a light vest and double pocket bag with a shoulder strap.

Sold Out
Stone Island419G1 Ripstop Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket Black
$1,395.00
Sold Out

The pouch bag is the glue that brings all three elements together: for the vest, it acts as a pocket and when the anorak is thrown over the top its Stone Island badge pokes out and attaches to the front of the outerwear piece. Not to mention that if you want to wear only the bag, then you can rest assured that there are two outerwear options waiting to be deployed inside of it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Both the anorak and bag feature the lightweight, breathability, and packability of Paclite, while the outer face is bonded to a GORE-TEX membrane. For the padded vest, an innovative Bio-Based Ripstop Nylon provides a seasonally-appropriate warmth to weight ratio.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With Britain's unpredictable festival season a (wishful) stone's throw away, this is the kind of piece you need in rotation – light warmth, rain and wind protection, and all of the pockets you could dream of.

Stone Island's Spring/Summer 2022 3-in-1 is available now, alongside a whole bevy of new seasonal products.

Shop Stone Island's SS22 Outerwear below

Sold out
Stone Island40632 Nylon Shell Jacket Air Force Blue
$810.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone Island419G1 Ripstop Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket Black
$1,395.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone Island40632 Nylon Shell Jacket Aqua
$810.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone Island40632 Nylon Shell Jacket Air Force Blue
$810.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Stone Island10502 Garment-Dyed Naslan Light Overshirt Olive
$390.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Stone Island's First-Ever New Balance Skate Shoe Is a Techy Beauty
  • Wind? Rain? Snow? These Weatherproof Jackets Have You Covered
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • No One Saw Stone Island's Newest Textile Magic Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Stone Island’s First American-Made New Balance, Powered by Its Innovative Archive
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now