Bag? Jacket? Vest? The Stone Island Paclite Is All 3

In its four decades of research and experimentation, Stone Island has gone above and beyond to earn its reputation as an innovator and leader in garment technology – specifically, where outerwear is concerned. And its latest jacket shows the label flexing its capabilities.

Members of the Stoney cult will be all too familiar with 2 (and more) in 1s from the brand – functionality is a core element of its design ethos, which finds its way into each seasonal delivery, with Autumn/Winter 2021 combining a packable Paclite Anorak with a down vest.

Spring/Summer 2022's latest functional effort throws a third component into the mix (albeit without down – tis' the season, after all), combining an anorak jacket with a light vest and double pocket bag with a shoulder strap.

The pouch bag is the glue that brings all three elements together: for the vest, it acts as a pocket and when the anorak is thrown over the top its Stone Island badge pokes out and attaches to the front of the outerwear piece. Not to mention that if you want to wear only the bag, then you can rest assured that there are two outerwear options waiting to be deployed inside of it.

Both the anorak and bag feature the lightweight, breathability, and packability of Paclite, while the outer face is bonded to a GORE-TEX membrane. For the padded vest, an innovative Bio-Based Ripstop Nylon provides a seasonally-appropriate warmth to weight ratio.

With Britain's unpredictable festival season a (wishful) stone's throw away, this is the kind of piece you need in rotation – light warmth, rain and wind protection, and all of the pockets you could dream of.

Stone Island's Spring/Summer 2022 3-in-1 is available now, alongside a whole bevy of new seasonal products.

